WINNING: President Trump Revokes Nearly 80 Biden-Era Executive Orders

Donald Trump wasted no time on Monday erasing the Biden legacy, signing dozens of executive orders, including one executive revoking dozens of Biden orders with a single signature.

"The previous administration has embedded deeply unpopular, inflationary, illegal, and radical practices within every agency and office of the Federal Government," the executive order reads. "The injection of 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' (DEI) into our institutions has corrupted them by replacing hard work, merit, and equality with a divisive and dangerous preferential hierarchy."

"Orders to open the borders have endangered the American people and dissolved Federal, State, and local resources that should be used to benefit the American people," Trump's executive order continued. "Climate extremism has exploded inflation and overburdened businesses with regulation."

Trump's executive order noted that the United States aims to restore unity, fairness, safety, and prosperity by returning common sense to the federal government and empowering citizens, and revoking these Biden orders "will be the first of many steps the United States Federal Government will take to repair our institutions and our economy."

Trump has revoked 78 of Joe Biden's executive orders and actions, targeting key initiatives across a range of policy areas. Among the rescinded orders are those advancing racial equity, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the federal workforce and expanding access to health care through Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act. Environmental and climate-focused actions, such as efforts to reduce emissions, promote clean energy, and protect public health, were also repealed.

Here is a partial list of some of the Biden executive actions that were revoked:

Executive Order 13985 of January 20, 2021 (Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government).

Executive Order 13988 of January 20, 2021 (Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation).

Executive Order 13995 of January 21, 2021 (Ensuring an Equitable Pandemic Response and Recovery).

Executive Order 14002 of January 22, 2021 (Economic Relief Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic).

Executive Order 14004 of January 25, 2021 (Enabling All Qualified Americans To Serve Their Country in Uniform).

Executive Order 14006 of January 26, 2021 (Reforming Our Incarceration System To Eliminate the Use of Privately Operated Criminal Detention Facilities).

Executive Order 14008 of January 27, 2021 (Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad).

Executive Order 14020 of March 8, 2021 (Establishment of the White House Gender Policy Council).

Executive Order 14021 of March 8, 2021 (Guaranteeing an Educational Environment Free From Discrimination on the Basis of Sex, Including Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity).

Executive Order 14027 of May 7, 2021 (Establishment of the Climate Change Support Office).

Executive Order 14035 of June 25, 2021 (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce).

And so on...

It's a glorious thing to see Trump erase Biden's exective actions so quickly.