It’s morning again in America. Today more men and women will go to work than ever before in our country’s history. With interest rates at about half the record highs of 1980, nearly two thousand families today will buy new homes, more than at any time in the past four years. This afternoon 6,500 young men and women will be married, and with inflation at less than half of what it was just four years ago, they can look forward with confidence to the future. It’s morning again in America, and under the leadership of President Reagan, our country is prouder and stronger and better. Why would we ever want to return to where we were less than four short years ago?

That, of course, is the text of Ronald Reagan's 1984 campaign ad. It reminded Americans how good they had it under a Republican president. And here we are today again on the precipice of Morning in America. There's an end in sight for Joe Biden's inflation, muddled foreign policy, DEI madness, and censorship regime.

Hope is in the air today as Donald Trump takes the oath of office for the second time.

Under Trump, we can expect a flourishing economy, energy independence, a secure border, and schools that teach the three Rs rather than 124 genders.

But there's one problem: the administrative-industrial state, aka the Swamp. As I type this, federal bureaucrats are working behind the scenes to subvert the America First agenda. During Trump's first term, they succeeded in thwarting many of his plans for our country, but this time, Trump is coming in with eyes wide open. And he's selected several Cabinet members who will come into their respective agencies with wrecking balls.

Still, it's not going to be easy. The dishonest, discredited legacy media isn't going anywhere, and they will do everything in their power to shut Trump down—and to shut us down. They're not going to stand by and watch Trump Make America Great Again.

As managing editor of PJ Media, I promise we will not abandon the fight when so much is on the line. The last four years have been challenging, but we have held the left's feet to the fire and told you the truth about everything from Hunter's laptop to our government's lies about the COVID pandemic.

For those of you already supporting us as VIP members, thank you! Look what we've been able to accomplish together! Today, as we celebrate Trump's inauguration, I will gratefully recall all of you who stood side-by-side with us to make this day possible.

In honor of the 47th president of the United States, we are offering 74% off all membership levels—VIP, VIP Gold, and VIP Platinum.