Key Quotes From Donald Trump's Inaugural Speech

It was an amazing thing to watch Donald Trump take the oath of office as president of the United States again. In many ways, it was more satisfying than his 2017 inauguration. Here are some of the key quotes I enjoyed from the speech.

1. “The golden age of America begins right now.”

These were Trump’s opening words, and they made it clear that this speech was all about getting down to business. It was direct, unapologetic, and promised no punches would be pulled.

2. “The scales of justice will be rebalanced. The vicious, violent, and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government will end.”

This was amazing for a couple of reasons. For one thing, it was a not-so-subtle dig at the blatant weaponization of the Department of Justice under Joe Biden. What was also great was to watch Biden in the background having to sit there and listen to his record and legacy getting trashed.

3. “My recent election has a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal, and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy, and indeed, their freedom. From this moment on, America’s decline is over.”

After four years of Biden trashing Trump from the presidential bully pulpit, Trump finally got to turn the tables, and it was glorious.

4. “Over the past eight years, I have been tested and challenged more than any president in our 250-year history — and I’ve learned a lot along the way — the journey to reclaim our republic has not been an easy one that I can tell you. Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom, and indeed to take my life. Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin’s bullet ripped through my ear. But I felt then and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again.”

If there’s anything to take away from this part, it’s that Trump is a changed man after being the target of the Biden administration and two failed assassination attempts.

5. “We will move with purpose and speed to bring back hope, prosperity, safety, and peace for citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed. For American citizens, Jan. 20, 2025, is Liberation Day.”

Indeed it is.

6. “Today, I will sign a series of historic executive orders. With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense. It’s all about common sense.”

After four years of insanity, the return of common sense to America is exactly what we need.

7. “All illegal entry will immediately be halted and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came. We will reinstate my remain-in-Mexico policy. I will end the practice of catch and release. And I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.”

Let’s face it, when Biden became president, he let a historic wave of illegal immigrants come into this country and sent them to American cities, where they wreaked havoc. Immigration became a top issue of the campaign, with Americans sick and tired of the administration bringing immigrants into this country, giving them free food and housing, and allowing them to steal, rape, and murder Americans.

8. “As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female.”

Transgender ideology is one of the most destructive and dangerous social movements of our time. While many countries are beginning to recognize and push back against the harmful effects of leftist gender ideology, the Biden administration doubled down on its full embrace of this agenda. However, under the new Trump administration, sanity and common sense will prevail once again.

9. “After years and years of illegal and unconstitutional federal efforts to restrict free expression, I will also sign an executive order to immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America.

There’s no doubt free speech has been under assault under Joe Biden. That ends today.

10. “From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign, and independent nation. We will stand bravely. We will live proudly. We will dream boldly, and nothing will stand in our way because we are Americans. The future is ours and our golden age has just begun."

Make no mistake about it, Trump is signaling that a major shift is happening. America is back, baby.