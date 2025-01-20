The Trump and Vance Women Show Up to the Inauguration in Style

Editor's note: it got even better at the inaugural balls:

Original story:

The eyes of the world were on the United States today as President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were sworn into office and rightfully so. While we've written so much about the serious events of the day and their consequences, I wanted to take a moment to write about something a little more light-hearted: the Trump and Vance women who showed up looking beautiful, classy, and elegant on Monday.

Melania Trump

First up is our beloved first lady. Forget all the stars on the red carpets at award shows, I want to look like Melania Trump when I grow up. She's proven throughout the years that she's a fashion icon, even if liberal magazines don't want to acknowledge it, and she could have shown up in a garbage bag and looked amazing. Instead, she showed up in a double-breasted navy coat with a matching boater hat and dark blue suede Manolo Blahnik pumps. According to the X account FLOTUS Report, the coat is from New York-based designer Adam Lippes, and the hat is the work of Eric Javits.

This is one of those outfits you probably either loved or hated, but I thought she looked absolutely stunning. The meme game on social media is pretty strong, and I won't name names, but a few of my PJ Media colleagues weren't crazy about it behind the scenes, although most of us agreed that it was unique yet fitting for the day. Many people online suggested that maybe she was sending the world a message, that she's not going to take any crap from anyone this time around, and honestly, I can see that.

Usha Vance

When I asked our commenters during our super-fun live blog who was the best-dressed person of the day, the overwhelming response was our new second lady, Usha Vance. I have to agree. She looked pretty in pink — it's definitely her color. Oscar de la Renta designed her "custom peony cashmere coat with scarf wrap and complementing tea-length dress," which she paired with tan suede Manolo Blahnik boots.

I don't know as much about Vance as I should, but I look forward to getting to know her over the next four years. After four years of Doug Emhoff, she's a refreshing change, but I'm setting the bar low. From what I hear, she's as intelligent as she is beautiful, and you can watch her spend just a couple of minutes with her children to see that she's a loving mother.

Mirabel Vance

Our commenters also asked me to give Usha and JD Vance's daughter, Mirabel, a little shout-out, so let's do it. The two-year-old stole the show when her father was sworn in with the boldest fashion statement of all — bandaids on all of her little fingers, a true toddler classic. Seriously, how cute was she in her little red cape and white dress and tights?

Ivanka Trump

If I'm being 100% honest, my favorite outfit of the day belonged to Trump's oldest daughter, Ivanka. Her green skirt, jacket, and fascinator reminded me of something Kate Middleton might wear to a church service in the United Kingdom, and I absolutely love that look. The outfit is reportedly from Dior, and the BBC compared it to "Dior's glamorous New Look, which ushered in a new era in fashion after World War Two."

Arabella Kushner

Ivanka's 13-year-old daughter, Arabella Kushner, looked just as stylish as her mom in a gorgeous camel cape coat with matching pants and gloves.

Tiffany Trump

While she doesn't often receive as much attention as her older sister, I thought Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany, looked great, too, in her blue velvet jacket and black stiletto boots. She's currently expecting her first baby with her husband Michael Boulous.

Of course, there were countless other beautiful outfits at the inauguration, ranging from some of Trump's cabinet picks to, well, I can't believe I'm saying this, Jill Biden, who looked great in her purple Ralph Lauren dress and coat. And believe me, I'm not typically a fan of her fashion. But even some of our live blog commenters pointed out that Biden looked nice in her dress today (though let's face it: the fact that she was leaving Washington, DC probably made her look a little better).