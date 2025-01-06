Shocker: Golden Globes Highlight Hollywood's Disconnect From Reality

Sarah Anderson | 3:07 PM on January 06, 2025
I didn't actually watch the Golden Globes last night — I gave up watching out-of-touch liberals pat themselves on the back years ago — and I'm guessing most of you didn't either, but I've seen enough news coverage of it today to know that I didn't miss out on much. While there's been plenty of talk about this show and that and this actor and that one, what really stood out to me is a story People magazine did on the "exclusive $1 million gift bags" these poor saps received just for showing up to the event. 

The gift bags contained "28 luxury products and experiences," according to People, Among the items offered were exclusive vacations to places like Indonesia and Turks and Caicos, fancy yacht trips, and a private flight to Finland to watch the Northern Lights. (So much for all that whole climate change thing, I guess.)  Other items offered included $40,000 facelifts, $1,400 facials, personalized workout sessions, a $15,000 treadmill, and an exotic selection of cigars, alcohol, and wine-tasting trips. 

Look, I'm not one to begrudge someone else their success, financial or otherwise, but this ostentatious display of wealth seems a bit tone-deaf at the moment. For the past year, even the most liberal of news outlets have conceded that Americans are struggling to feed their families, and that extends to people who live well above the poverty line. I know Hollywood sort of lives in its own little bubble, but maybe now is not the time to go parading around with your fancy free gifts. I'd have tremendous respect for any actor or actress who spoke up and said, "Yeah, thanks, but I don't need a free $40,000 facelift. Could we auction it off and give the proceeds to a food bank?"  

And on top of it being tone-deaf, many of these people spent the last however many months to years telling us that we shouldn't vote for the people who we think will best help our economic situations because those people hurt their feelings. Can these people be more irrelevant?  

I'd never even heard of most of the nominations, but that could be because I've been too busy working to pay for groceries lately to watch a lot of TV and movies. I did watch host Nikki Glaser's monologue on YouTube, and while I'm a fan of hers, I felt it was fairly weak. She peaked with one of her first lines: "You're all so famous, so talented, so powerful — I mean, you could really do anything except tell the country who to vote for." Bring back Ricky Gervais's brutal jabs

I don't have much else to say about the Golden Globes, so I'm going to take the lazy way out and let other people sum up the rest of the event for you. 

So, this happened.  

This seems to be the general consensus.  

"Conclave" earned several nominations and won the award for "Best Screenplay." Here's what Megyn Kelly had to say about it.

And finally, there's "Emilia Pérez," the winner of "Best Picture."  I'll let the X posts do the talking on this one (language warning in one of them): 

So I have to ask: Did you watch the Golden Globes? 

