BREAKING: Biden Pardons Fauci, Milley, and J6 Committee Members

In one of the most unprecedented moves in presidential history, Joe Biden pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley, and others on Donald Trump’s alleged “enemies list” on his way out the door of the Oval Office.

Biden has mastered the dark art of the preemptive pardon, making sure that people like his son, Hunter, never face accountability for any federal crimes they committed. Interestingly enough, in the case of this morning’s pardons, the outgoing president admitted that he is pardoning people for imagined crimes as well as any real ones.

“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense,” Biden said in a statement. “Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country.”

The Associated Press report of these pardons reads like a page from the left’s propaganda machine. Reporters Colleen Long and Zeke Miller write, “The decision by Biden comes after Donald Trump warned of an enemies list filled with those who have crossed him politically or sought to hold him accountable for his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss and his role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump has selected Cabinet nominees who backed his election lies and who have pledged to punish those involved in efforts to investigate him.”

Interestingly enough, Long and Miller also acknowledge that what Biden has done with his pardons falls far outside convention.

“It’s customary for a president to grant clemency at the end of his term, but those acts of mercy are usually offered to everyday Americans who have been convicted of crimes,” they write. “But Biden has used the power in the broadest and most untested way possible: to pardon those who have not even been investigated yet.”

Biden pardoned Fauci, whose role in the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic garnered the ire of lovers of freedom everywhere, and Milley, who has had daggers for Trump for years. Additionally, Biden pardoned the members of the Jan. 6 committee who “investigated” the incident at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, whose Trump Derangement Syndrome was on full display before, during, and after the committee hearings.

“Biden, an institutionalist, has promised a smooth transition to the next administration, inviting Trump to the White House and saying that the nation will be OK, even as he warned during his farewell address of a growing oligarchy,” Long and Miller write with typical mainstream media delusion. “He has spent years warning that Trump’s ascension to the presidency again would be a threat to democracy. His decision to break with political norms with the preemptive pardons was brought on by those concerns.”

This is a developing story, and we’ll have more details as they become available.

