The Bidenization of the Democratic Party Is [Checks Watch] Now Complete

My wife is an immigrant; she speaks five languages fluently. Unfortunately, one of those languages is English, which is why we sometimes argue.

We met way back in 1999 when we were still college kids in our early 20s. Clearly, we’ve gotta be at least somewhat compatible, since we’re still happily married. She’s the love of my life (according to her).

But I also know that if we had met just a few years earlier, I probably would’ve blown it: When your priorities are smashing Natty Light cans over your head, bar-hopping with your buddies, and drinking ‘til dawn, you’re not exactly “husband material.”

In life, timing matters. Sometimes, it matters more than anything else.

And this takes us to Old Man Winter, Mr. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

He came to office as a placeholder — a man whose primary responsibility was keeping his seat in the Oval Office warm for four years (and trying not to die). Instead, he decided the seat was his birthright — his just reward for 50 years of eyeball gauging, favor peddling, and partisan politics.

Four years later, he has overhauled the Democratic Party: It’s no longer the party of the Clintons, Obamas, Pelosis, or Schumers. Now, it’s the party of the Bidens.

In all their atrophied glory.

Yes, the Democrats have an image problem. Yes, they’re increasingly seen as smug, pompous, corrupt, elitists. And obviously, the last-minute flurry of Biden pardons will only add to the perception that the Democratic Party is an insular club of fat cats, limousine liberals, and privileged party bosses.

Furthermore, the Democrats will almost certainly handle the situation like it was merely an image problem: They’ll seek a new flagbearer. They’ll develop new talking points. They’ll popularize new catchphrases.

A new coat of paint and four new tires.

And a new flagbearer will emerge. That’s inevitable. The mainstream media is like the WWE: They can manufacture “stars” incredibly fast. All it takes is the right gimmick and a calculated, well-planned PR push. They’ve done it before with Obama and AOC; it’s absolutely, 100% in their wheelhouse to identify and elevate another fresh face in 2025.

But after four years of Biden bumbling, stumbling, and fumbling through his presidency, it’s not just an image problem.

It’s a reality problem.

The trouble with flagbearers is that you don’t only inherit their strengths — you also inherit their weaknesses. All of them.

No exceptions.

At its height, the “Biden brand” was predicated on normalcy: Ol’ Joe is a normal, grounded American dude (unlike that crazy Orange Meanie). Ol’ Joe rode trains and knows how Washington works. He’s not a hothead or a revolutionary; he’s a stable, reliable D.C. wonk who’ll make sure ALL the trains run on time!

At its heart, the Biden brand was built on competency.

Here we are, four years later, and the Democratic Party has been rebranded as the Party of Incompetence: It can’t control the border. It can’t withdraw from Afghanistan without a bloodbath. It can’t get inflation under control. It can’t stop the wildfires in California or the drone invasions in New Jersey. It can’t do much of anything except look after its own.

And today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, and the Jan. 6 committee members are ALL Hunter Biden. They’re ALL in the same big club.

Ask George Carlin how the American people feel about big clubs:

Meanwhile, former fresh face AOC declared that she’ll no-show at Trump’s inauguration. “I don’t celebrate rapists,” she snarked.

(At least, not American rapists. Hamas rapists are a different story.)

If the timing were different, AOC’s snarkiness would deliver a wallop. Just a few years ago, the same “mean girl Tweets” would’ve landed on the chin — and her liberal minions would have instantly celebrated them as “righteous indignation.”

As GOP strategist Morton Blackwell has noted, “Moral outrage is the most powerful motivating force in politics.” When it works, it works extremely well.

But today, the Democrats’ snark, hate, and nastiness no longer feel like moral outrage. Instead, it feels like a corrupt, incompetent club looking out for its own — and that the same people who tried and failed for four long years are now trying to kneecap their successor.

It’s petty and vapid. It’s corrupt and self-serving. It’s unfocused, unserious, and meanspirited.

The Bidenization of the Democratic Party is now complete.