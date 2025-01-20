Dear Joe: NOW Are You Done Breaking the Country?

Did you ever have to deal with the last guy to leave the party who wouldn't take the hint that the fun ended an hour ago and he's the only reason you aren't in bed already, sleeping it off? You finally maneuvered him to the front door, the Uber is honking in the driveway, but he won't wrap up the 12" extended dance mix "Goodnight!" and leave.

Presidentish Joe Biden has been on his way out the door since June, and that sound you hear outside is an Uber driver at the absolute end of his patience.

One empathizes.

Yet Biden isn't just a loudmouth partygoer who won't take a hint — although he certainly is a loudmouth. His parting gifts to an ungrateful nation include various bans on oil drilling, entangling us deeper in Syria, pardons and commutations for everyone from his bagman/son to violent drug felons, selling off unused border wall material before the new administration can get to them, altering the order of succession at various federal departments to thwart Donald Trump from carrying out his campaign promises — among others.

Biden is protecting Our Sacred Democracy, you see, because the people voted wrong.

And today's latest and most enraging, pre-emptive pardons for the entire Jan. 6 committee, Gen. Mark Milley, and that toxic Hobbit, celebrity medical spokesmodel Anthony Fauci.

Of course, Biden did none or very little of this himself. How much of what he affixes his signature he actually comprehends isn't known. However, a weekend report from the New York Times indicates that on a meter from "None" to "All," the needle is firmly on the left-hand side.

How bad was it? Saturday, my Red State colleague Bonchie noted on X, "Mike Johnson describing Joe Biden having no idea he had signed an EO banning LNG exports, instead believing he had just authorized a study, is the biggest presidential scandal in history."

"Staffers were lying to Biden about EOs they wanted and getting him to sign them. Insane."

As for that NYT report...

Had the weirdest dream. @nytimes published this big exposé of the coverup of @JoeBiden’s mental and physical decline without apologizing for or even acknowledging their part in it and expected to be taken seriously. Wild. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) January 19, 2025

Word came out over the weekend that Biden will be writing his memoirs, and you can bet the next month's mortgage and car payment that Biden's book will be the extended play version of that crappy little speech he gave last week. "I left the country with a booming economy, a secure border, world peace, and — thanks to my administration — Taco Tuesdays are now free for everybody."

The most that can be said about Biden's farewell address, such as it was, is that it happened. Few heard it, and even fewer listened. When it was over, the impression was even less than if Biden had not spoken at all.

I will not read Biden's memoir, which will certainly be even less his work than anything "he" did as president. George Will — this was decades ago when his columns were still vital — once quipped about another Democrat's memoir, "It is not my habit to read books that their putative authors have not read," or words to that close effect.

Of the many improvements we'll see starting today at noon Eastern, perhaps few will be more beneficial to the health of our civic institutions than this: we will know — for the first time in four years — who the president is.

