The Six Key People Who Covered Up Biden's Senility Have Been Unmasked

Joe Biden recently admitted that he might not have been able to complete a second term, telling USA Today, “Who knows what I’m going to be when I’m 86 years old?”

It was a stunning admission indeed.

For years, conservatives were calling out blatant issues with Joe Biden's cognitive health and physical frailty. On Monday, our long national nightmare will end, and we will once again have someone physically and cognitively capable of running the country back in the White House. But that doesn’t mean we should forget the scandalous efforts by those around Biden to cover up his decline.

A new report from the New York Times not only goes into detail about how aides adjusted his schedule to ensure he was in good spirits, limited his exposure to negative news, and shielded him from public scrutiny, surrounding him to shield him from view, even modifying his use of Air Force One’s steps to avoid highlighting his physical challenges, but tells us who in the inner circle masterminded the efforts to curate his public appearances, provide pre-scripted teleprompter responses for private events, and, of course, coordinate responses to negative media coverage.

The story highlighted Biden’s family’s and inner circle’s efforts to manage growing concerns about his age and health, even as they publicly downplayed them. According to interviews with over two dozen aides, allies, lawmakers, and donors, privately, his inner circle recognized his physical decline more than they admitted.

“Six key people protected the president,” the New York Times revealed. “Jill Biden, the first lady, and Hunter Biden, his surviving son, fervently believed in his ability to win. Mr. Donilon and Steve Ricchetti, the counselor to Mr. Biden, knew when and how to deliver information, along with Annie Tomasini, the deputy chief of staff. She and Anthony Bernal, the first lady’s most senior aide, took tight control over the president’s public schedule.”

All of them are deeply devoted to Mr. Biden. All are adept at navigating his quick temper. All enjoy proximity to the most powerful office in American politics. And all were convinced that he was the only one who could beat Mr. Trump. Then there was Mr. Biden himself, whose pursuit of the White House had been the family’s project for nearly 40 years. Finally elected on his third try, Mr. Biden suggested that he would be a transition president. But his pride, plus a string of legislative accomplishments and a strong showing in the 2022 midterms, drove him to seek re-election and set out on a quixotic mission to prove his vitality. Mr. Biden told USA Today that he could have defeated Mr. Trump if he had stayed in the race. But when he departs the White House on Monday, history will remember him as the man who beat Mr. Trump, then paved the way for his return.

It has long been obvious that Jill Biden was a key player in the unsuccessful cover-up of Biden’s cognitive decline, but now we have the names of those who clearly knew firsthand all was not well with Joe Biden. But let’s not pretend they are the only ones who are culpable in this scandal. The mainstream media could clearly see that Biden was not well and generally dismissed questions about his mental acuity as rightwing conspiracy theories or attributed his mental lapses to a stutter. Then there are the Democrat leaders who worked closely with him who no doubt saw the same problems these Sinister Six did as well and did nothing about it.