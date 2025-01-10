The Morning Briefing: Biden Quick to Aid Lib California After Ignoring NC and FL Hurricane Victims

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Dog sweaters are a sign of the decline of Western civilization that don't get talked about enough.

Advertisement

I would like to begin by saying how grateful I am that some MB readers share my Jennifer Connelly crush.

We're back to the wildfire hellscape that is Los Angeles County this morning.

The stunning lack of any hint of leadership during this tragedy is sickening. There are no adults to be found anywhere. This is a horribly transcendent cautionary tale about the perils of unfettered Democratic control of government at any level.

As I have written many times, Democratic politicians in California don't have to be good at anything; they merely have to meet the right money people early on. It's a career mill that thrusts mediocrities into positions of great power. Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, Adam Schiff, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Nancy Pelosi and the late Dianne Feinstein are all examples of the effectiveness of this mediocrity mill. It's truly remarkable in all the worst ways.

For some background on just how awful Karen Bass is as a mayor and a human being, read this and this from Victoria.

Local idiots Bass and Newsom needn't worry too much, doddering Uncle President is throwing them a lifeline:

I'm announcing that the federal government will cover 100% of the cost of measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months.



I’ve told the Governor and officials to spare no expense and do whatever they need to contain the fires and protect families. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 10, 2025

Once again, President LOLEightyonemillion looks to the Treasury Department's printing press to address a problem. Monopoly money is this administration's bread and butter, after all.

Advertisement

Joey from Scranton was super quick to decide that, not only was federal assistance needed in this situation, but extra federal assistance was called for. That stands in marked contrast to the federal response in the immediately previous round of natural disasters to hit Americans in North Carolina and Florida. Hmmm...wonder what's different this time.

Oh yeah, California is absolutely polluted with people who vote for Democrats.

No American president has used his executive power to "hint, hint, nudge, nudge" the federal government into being a punitive political weapon like Joe Biden has. As I have written and said many times, the Biden/Garland/Wray Federal Bureau of Investigation has been functioning as a goon squad to punish Biden's political enemies for the last four years. Addled though he may be, Joe Biden is still the head of a crime family and knows how to deploy his punishers.

Here's a reminder from Catherine of how things were going for the people of North Carolina after two months of dealing with two devastating hurricanes:

North Carolina residents, including families with small children, are sleeping in snow-surrounded tents as post-hurricane recovery remains slow and federal aid even slower. This week, up to six inches of snow were predicted for western North Carolina. For hurricane victims still living in tents, that’s yet another natural disaster. A Fox News reporter recently went down to the area affected by snowstorms in North Carolina to talk to some of the Americans living in tents. Meanwhile, the U.S. taxpayer funds hotel rooms, flights, and other freebies for illegal immigrants across the country, to the tune of millions of dollars.

Advertisement

It's not unreasonable to blame the inherent inefficiency of the federal bureaucracy for this. Thinking about it though, what is the point of emergency aid if it isn't readily available? Could there be something else — perhaps politics — at play here? Surely the ever-benevolent Federal Emergency Management Agency wouldn't let political preference guide its efforts.

Kidding. This is from a post of Rick's back in November:

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell was grilled by the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Tuesday over accusations made by a fired employee that FEMA staff was ordered to avoid homes with Trump signs and flags in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. The employee, field supervisor Marn’i Washington, told Dan Abrams on NewsNation, “So firstly, I’m being framed. There’s no violation of the Hatch Act. I was simply following orders." “I execute orders. I don’t create policy. I do not reinvent the wheel. My record shows that,” she added later. Criswell, who also testified before the House Transportation Committee’s Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management on Tuesday, continues to insist that the orders to bypass the homes of Trump supporters were "an isolated incident" and did not reflect FEMA policy guidelines. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) had the receipts. He showed the committee text messages to FEMA employees being told to "avoid homes advertising Trump."

Gosh, they seem nice.

Democrats revel in the misery of their political opposites. It's their pure cocaine (better than Hunter Biden's stash). Joe Biden and the people running his brain didn't see fellow Americans in Florida and North Carolina who were suffering after two brutal hurricanes, they saw Republican voters. Republican voters stand in the way of their one-party dream, so they needed to suffer. Were I writing this for a bunch of libs, I'd say "Prove me wrong" at this point.

Advertisement

They wouldn't be able to, of course.

Despite its inability to sway the electorate last year, the entertainment industry is still a primary cash cow for the Democrats. Even though a lot of production has gone to Canada and Georgia now, Los Angeles is still home to the industry. That's why Joe Biden had no problem with leaving North Carolina and Florida in the dust while rushing to help fellow Dems in Los Angeles County. Fellow Dems who have done their jobs so poorly that they have blood on their hands.

Ten more days, my friends.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

SFK of the Day

People Who Blame All Natural Disasters on Climate Change Should be Clubbed Like Baby Seals

"The Climate Church dullards are an international embarrassment whose only real skill is the ability to move goal posts in order to help them sell their latest load of ideological horse dung. It is a movement devoid of any intellectual rigor because they constantly just make up the rules as they go. Whenever it is pointed out that they were wrong about something, they get blank stares and immediately go into 'The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' mode. They basically live in a memory hole."

Shot of Vodka

Trump's Message to Xi Jinping: 'I'm Nuts!'

Nobody can out-Trump Trump, just like nobody could out-LeMay LeMay. Trump, in other words, is his own best attack dog — and there's nobody holding the leash. 'I'm nuts!' is a sound position to take when our current military forces might not be enough to deter a war.



Advertisement

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. So I Just Discovered Another Way California Sucks

Next Time, L.A., Don't Elect a Commie Who Hates You. Here's How!

Amy Coney Phony. Supreme Court Makes Shocking Decision About Trump Sentencing in 'Hush Money' Case

As Los Angeles Burns, DeSantis Shows Leadership That Newsom Can’t Match

Could a Proposal Floating Around College Athletic Conferences Upend the NCAA As We Know It?

This May Be the Moment for 'Comprehensive' Immigration Reform

Don't Be a B-A** Like Karen

U.S. Government Imports Oil From Nations Persecuting Christians

WATCH: This Video Destroys Gavin Newsom’s Presidential Ambitions

Weird, huh? Nancy Pelosi’s Stock Portfolio Crushes the S&P 500 by Nearly 200%

CNN: Joe Biden 'Flat-Out Bonkers' for Thinking He Could Have Beaten Trump

Trump Mulls Declaring a 'National Economic Emergency' to Justify New Tariffs

Actress to Hollywood: Don't Televise the Awards Shows; Help Fire Victims Instead

Crossing Party Lines: Fetterman to Make Historic Trip to Mar-a-Lago

Tren de Aragua Is a Reality, Even in Utah

The Monroe Doctrine and Mineral Diplomacy in Greenland and Latin America

Video: The Fake History of Saladin

Dark Money PAC Rallies 17K Doctors to Denounce RFK Jr. HHS Nomination

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. You Think We Republicans Have Problems? Just Look at the Democrats

Latest LA Fires Update Will Likely Infuriate Voters

Trump Responds After U.S. Supreme Court Denies Trump's Request to Block Sentencing

Joe Biden Gives the Most Ironic Remarks at Jimmy Carter's Funeral to Attack Donald Trump

+1. NSSF Offers Support for National Reciprocity Bill

Commies. Unpopular Speech Enough Reason to be Denied NJ Gun Permit

Advertisement

Altitude Sickness: Colorado Lawmakers Introduce An Authoritarian Gun Ban Bill

20 Looters Arrested in LA So Far But Reports Suggest Many More Are Out There

OH NOES! Axios Horror: People Can Speak Their Minds on Facebook!

Black Lesbian LAFD Asst Chief Sums Up Everything Wrong With DEI in One Snark

NEW: LA Wildfires Encroaching on Entertainment World's Turf, Bumping TV Premiere, Affecting NFL Playoffs

New Aerial Photos From Palisades Fire Show Unfathomable Devastation

BREAKING: Republican Control of Senate Starts Off With a Bang in Vote on Laken Riley Act

Greg Gutfeld to LA Mayor Karen Bass: ‘You Can’t Fight Fire with Platitudes, Pronouns and Politics’

FURY: Justine Bateman Says L.A. Residents Are (Rightfully) LIVID With Politicians Who Let City Burn

There Was an Attempt! David Axelrod Tries and FAILS to Blame Trump for CA Wildfires

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. The Great Unmanning of Britain

Let's Push for More Authenticity In Media, Y'all!

Fewer Students Enrolling in Colleges Has Lowered the Price of Higher Education Significantly

Adventures in The Patriarchy™, Vol. I

The Left Is Already Rewriting the Story of the Wildfire Response

What Donald Trump and Barack Obama REALLY Talked About (Maybe)

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Anita Bryant Dies: Singer, Orange Juice Pitchwoman & Anti-Gay Campaigner Was 84

Of course Atari’s new handheld includes a trackball, spinner, and numpad

The Women Harvesters Fueling the Rise of an Ecuadorian Spirit

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

Advertisement

Trump broke woke.

🚨BREAKING: I’m pleased to announce that, at the urging of Virginia and 5 other States, a federal court has vacated the Biden Administration’s unlawful Title IX rewrite on a NATIONWIDE basis.



All of America is now safe from Biden’s attempt to undermine half a century of… — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) January 9, 2025

Bee Me

Awkward: Mourners At Jimmy Carter Funeral Place Flowers On Biden https://t.co/R5iu5Rk6vP pic.twitter.com/2us5b2W6vK — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 9, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

I love prowling YouTube for "Dream On" covers. This is in two parts, but whoever created it made them easy to watch.

Weekend Bonus

Miley is versatile.