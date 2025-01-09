Nancy Pelosi’s Stock Portfolio Crushes the S&P 500 by Nearly 200%

The world’s greatest investor did it again!

BREAKING: Pelosi did it 👑



She officially finishes 2024 up 54% and beat out Inverse Cramer for the top portfolio on Autopilot



Never doubt the queen of ... pic.twitter.com/eT941WTdPs — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@PelosiTracker_) January 2, 2025

Per the article:

According to trading platform Autopilot, Nancy Pelosi's stock tracker took the financial world by storm in 2024, delivering a jaw-dropping 54% gain and outshining nearly every hedge fund. Remarkably, it even beat the Inverse Cramer Stock Tracker, designed to do the opposite of Jim Cramer's stock picks, which itself posted an impressive 43% gain in 2024. While the result seems almost mythical, it shows the growing fascination with lawmakers' trading disclosures and the investment strategies built around them. [Emphasis added]

Were it not for the STOCK Act, which was passed in 2012, Pelosi’s financial wizardry would’ve gone unrecognized. For some strange, inexplicable reason, Ms. Pelosi has been reluctant to reveal her investment genius to the American people. Isn’t that odd?

By any objective standard, it’s VERY impressive work.

You’d think she’d want credit for being such a business savant. After all, she’s a career politician — and career politicians don’t exactly have a reputation for being bashful. More often than not, they’ll claim credit for anything and everything in their orbit. Yet somehow, Ms. Pelosi (while selflessly sacrificing for the American people!) is outperforming the top wolves on Wall Street… and not bragging about it?

Instead, the opposite is true: It’s almost as if she wants the story to go away… because it absolutely STINKS of corruption.

Daily Signal writer Owen Klinsky deserves credit for an eye-opening examination of the Pelosi Portfolio in yesterday's article, “Nancy Pelosi’s Stock Portfolio Explodes in Value, Beats Market by Nearly 200%.” It details the ex-Speaker’s uncanny investment instincts. For example:

She had a pretty good year in 2023. Her investments had an excellent return of 65.5%, which obliterated the S&P 500 by roughly 164%(!). But she had an even better year in 2024. Last year, her portfolio grew by a whopping 70.9% — crushing the S&P 500 by nearly 200%!

As Klinsky wrote:

Pelosi outdid many of the world’s oldest and largest hedge funds in 2024, including Citadel, which had $66 billion in assets under management as of December, and Discovery Capital, which has been around for over 25 years and had $15 billion in assets under management at its peak. She also outperformed legendary investor Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway, more than doubling its 27.1% 2024 return.

It’s more than a little ironic: The one woman who actually did REALLY well under “Bidenomics” was the one who led the coup against him!

For the record, the ex-Speaker steadfastly denies any ethical breaches, corruption, or wrongdoing: “Speaker Pelosi does not own any stocks, and she had no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions.”

Of course not.

Still, the timing of her previous investments have raised eyebrows. It’s highly probable that her latest windfall will strengthen calls to ban lawmakers (and their family members) from trading stocks while working in Congress.

