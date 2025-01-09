Crossing Party Lines: Fetterman to Make Historic Trip to Mar-a-Lago

If you'd told me a year or two ago that Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman would end up being the most reasonable Democrat in office, I wouldn't have believed you, but he's been trending in that direction lately, and now it's earned him an invitation to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Fetterman confirmed on Thursday that he will soon travel to Palm Beach, Fla., to meet with the president, making him the first sitting Democrat in the United States Senate to do so. In a statement posted on X, the senator said "I’m not just a Senator for Democrats—I’m a Senator for all Pennsylvanians. It’s my job to find common ground and deliver results for everybody. And because nobody is my gatekeeper, I will meet with anyone to secure some wins, including President Trump."

I’m not just a Senator for Democrats—I’m a Senator for all Pennsylvanians.



It’s my job to find common ground and deliver results for everybody.



And because nobody is my gatekeeper, I will meet with anyone to secure some wins, including President Trump. pic.twitter.com/H6MhmYBJXd — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) January 9, 2025

"That is the plan. Yes, we are going to have a conversation," he told CBS, adding, "I think that one, he's the president, or he will be officially. And I think it's pretty reasonable that if the president would like to have a conversation — or invite someone to have a conversation — to have it. And no one is my gatekeeper."

While the trip will be historic, the news may not be surprising to many who have been paying close attention to the senator lately. It seems as if he and Trump actually agree on several issues. Earlier this week, he appeared on Fox News and suggested that the president's idea of the United States acquiring Greenland wasn't a bad idea and compared it to the Louisiana Purchase or Alaska. He added that Democrats need to pace themselves and not "freak out" over every little thing Trump says.

Advertisement

NEW: Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) dismisses Democratic "freakouts" over Trump's proposal to acquire Greenland.



"It's a responsible conversation [...] Remember the Louisiana Purchase? I think Alaska was a pretty great deal, too."



"I mean - [I'm] open to having all kinds of… pic.twitter.com/QmSQzxMoOv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 8, 2025

Fetterman also recognizes the need for stronger security at the U.S. border. He was the first Democrat to sponsor the Laken Riley Act, which would lead to the detention of illegal migrants who are convicted of theft and similar crimes.

"If you're here illegally and you're committing crimes and those things, I don't know why anybody thinks that it's controversial that they all need to go," he said during his appearance on Fox News, adding, "There's 47 of us in the Senate, and if we can't pull up with seven votes... if we can't, that's a reason why we lost."

NEW: John Fetterman says if Democrats can’t get 7 votes in the Senate to pass the Laken Riley Act, then “that’s the reason why we lost."



“If you're here illegally and you're committing crimes, I don't know why anybody thinks that it's controversial, that they all need to go." pic.twitter.com/e0tDEK72uO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2025

It's not clear when Fetterman will travel to Florida to meet with Trump, but you can expect we'll cover it here at PJ Media when he does, as well as all things related to the new session of Congress and the incoming Trump administration. More importantly, we'll cover it without the bias you've come to expect from the liberal media.

Advertisement

You can help us in our calling to report the truth by becoming a PJ Media VIP. Our VIPs are the lifeblood of what we do, and they invest in our mission — plus they receive some great rewards, including exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and commenting privileges.

And there is no more exciting time than now to become a VIP as our nation enters a new era.