As Los Angeles Burns, DeSantis Shows Leadership That Newsom Can’t Match

In the face of the raging wildfires devastating Los Angeles, it is clear that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-Calif.) leadership has fallen short, while Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has demonstrated what true leadership looks like in times of crisis.

Advertisement

The wildfires currently ravaging Los Angeles County have scorched over 30,000 acres, reduced 2,000 buildings to rubble, and taken at least five lives. At present, the wildfires haven’t been contained, and firefighters have run out of water. The wildfires are proof of devastating incompetence and shortsightedness from the top down, and the fires have destroyed the homes and lives of residents in the Pacific Palisades, Sylmar, and Pasadena.

In response, Newsom’s leadership attempts have been little more than an exercise in deflection. On Wednesday, he held a joint briefing with President Joe Biden and appeared on national media to assure the public that he was on top of the situation. Yet in a critical moment during a CNN interview, Newsom’s words came across as a symbol of Democratic incompetence rather than effective leadership.

As the fire raged behind him, CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked, “What is the situation with the water, obviously, in the Palisades?” referring to reports that fire hydrants had run out of water. Instead of offering a solution, Newsom shifted responsibility for addressing the issue to local authorities. “The local folks are trying to figure that out,” he said.

Related: WATCH: This Video Destroys Gavin Newsom’s Presidential Ambitions

This deflection of responsibility is concerning, especially given California’s long-standing struggles with wildfire prevention and its insufficient water storage infrastructure. Imagine if DeSantis said something like that during his hurricane response.

Advertisement

DeSantis has shown what true leadership in a crisis looks like during the wildfires in California. Despite the ongoing tensions between the two governors — particularly over their differing approaches to the pandemic — DeSantis has extended an olive branch to California, offering assistance in the wake of these devastating fires.

"Our prayers are with everyone affected by the horrific fires in Southern California," DeSantis wrote in a post on X. "When disaster strikes, we must come together to help our fellow Americans in any way we can. The state of Florida has offered help to assist the people of California in responding to these fires and in rebuilding communities that have been devastated."

This offer of assistance follows DeSantis’ successful handling of both Hurricanes Milton and Helene in Florida last year. His response to these natural disasters has earned him praise for his decisive and effective leadership. In contrast, Newsom has failed to live up to similar expectations, despite the frequent crises his state faces.

Newsom did declare a state of emergency as the Pacific Palisades fire spread, and he warned of a “highly dangerous windstorm” that could further fuel the fires. But his leadership seems reactive at best, with residents — including high-profile figures like actor James Woods, who lost his home — forced to fend for themselves.

Advertisement

At least 30,000 people have been evacuated, and many more remain at risk. President Biden has stayed in frequent communication with California leaders and approved FEMA aid, but the way FEMA dropped the ball with hurricane relief in North Carolina last year, expectations should be low about the help the federal government can and will provide.

As the wildfires continue to rage, DeSantis is demonstrating the kind of leadership that Newsom is failing to provide. In times of crisis, true leaders don’t just deflect responsibility — they take action, offer help, and work tirelessly to ensure that their states and citizens are protected. Unfortunately for California, that kind of leadership is coming from a governor on the other side of the country.

At least they know that help is finally on the way.