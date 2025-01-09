The Monroe Doctrine and Mineral Diplomacy in Greenland and Latin America

In December 1823, James Monroe articulated the Monroe Doctrine, establishing the United States' commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty of its neighbors in the Western Hemisphere. Two centuries later, this doctrine holds profound relevance in addressing the strategic challenges posed by mineral diplomacy.

The U.S. must deepen its engagement with both Latin America and Greenland to secure critical mineral supplies, reduce economic dependency on China and Russia, and enhance regional stability. By uniting these goals, the Monroe Doctrine can once again serve as a cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy.

The principles underpinning the Monroe Doctrine — supporting economic opportunity, national sovereignty, and the reduction of foreign influence — are urgently applicable to the contemporary world. The Trump administration should leverage these principles to link economic development in Greenland and Latin America with U.S. national security.

In Greenland, where the prime minister has called for independence from Denmark, U.S. support could help develop the territory’s immense mineral wealth, laying the foundation for an independent economy. Relatedly, Greenland is physically part of North America and logically should be included in all North American security and trading policies. Simultaneously, cooperation with Latin America could address critical migration pressures while securing minerals vital to the U.S. economy.

The urgency is stark. China dominates global critical mineral markets, controlling 60% of worldwide production, 85% of processing capacity, and a near monopoly on commodities like cobalt and rare earth elements. Russia, another key supplier, presents its own geopolitical challenges.

The United States faces a strategic imperative to diversify its supply chains by partnering with mineral-rich regions closer to home. Latin America holds 36% of the world's lithium reserves, and Greenland possesses untapped stores of rare earth elements, uranium, and other strategic resources. These resources could substantially reduce U.S. reliance on adversarial nations while bolstering local economies.

Greenland's mineral wealth is particularly compelling. The island is home to significant deposits of rare earth elements, which are crucial for defense technologies, renewable energy systems, and advanced manufacturing. The Kvanefjeld deposit alone contains an estimated 11 million tons of rare earth oxides, including critical elements like neodymium and dysprosium. Yet a lack of international investment has hindered the development of these massive resources. By supporting Greenland’s independence and investing in its mining sector, the U.S. can ensure a reliable supply of minerals while fostering a stable, self-reliant Arctic partner.

A stable Greenland underpins broader Arctic security concerns. Its location makes it critical to North American security interests and, inversely, a massive vulnerability if not protected properly. Both Russia and China are expanding their Arctic presence, raising concerns about military buildups and resource grabs. An independent Greenland, allied with the U.S., would serve as a strategic bulwark against such encroachments. It would also provide economic opportunities for Greenlanders, reducing the risks of exploitation by adversarial powers.

Similarly, in Latin America, mineral diplomacy aligns with the Monroe Doctrine’s emphasis on stabilizing neighboring nations. Countries like Bolivia, which has vast lithium deposits, struggle to attract foreign investment due to political and regulatory challenges. U.S. partnerships can help unlock these resources, creating jobs and reducing migration pressures. With 85% of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border for economic reasons, the creation of domestic opportunities in Central and South America directly supports U.S. border security.

These regional strategies are interconnected. Greenland’s independence and mineral development reinforce U.S. leadership in the Arctic, just as partnerships with Latin American nations strengthen ties in the Western Hemisphere. Both efforts disrupt Chinese influence. Latin America’s lithium production and Greenland’s rare earth elements are critical to technologies that will define the 21st century, from electric vehicles to semiconductors. Diversifying supply chains ensures that U.S. industries remain competitive while protecting against supply shocks.

The original aim of the Monroe Doctrine was to ensure the stability of sovereign nations in the Americas. By applying its principles to mineral diplomacy today, the U.S. can promote strong, independent governments in Greenland and Latin America that resist foreign domination. This stability benefits U.S. economic and national security, ensuring that our neighbors — and future allies — can chart their own course free from exploitation.

The Monroe Doctrine’s relevance is not confined to history books. By combining its principles with mineral diplomacy, the U.S. can advance comprehensive goals that safeguard its interests and the sovereignty of its neighbors. From Arctic security to critical mineral independence, the Doctrine’s lessons remain indispensable for navigating the complexities of modern geopolitics.