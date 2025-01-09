So I Just Discovered Another Way California Sucks

Did you see the latest WTF moment from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, heir assumptive* to the 2028 Democrat crown? "Local folks are going to have to figure that out" was Newsom's answer to Anderson Cooper's question about the water in the fire hydrants running out.

While it's true that county officials refused to refill the reservoirs during last year's record rainfalls, responsibility for the destruction of California's water infrastructure falls at least partly in Newsom's lap. Much of the state is a desert or semiarid, fer cryin' out loud.

(*I just made up "heir assumptive" but it works, doesn't it? Or maybe I should have gone with "hair apparent." But I digress.)

Here's the clip.

When asked why there is no water to fight the fires, Gavin Newsom told Anderson Cooper, "Look, the local folks are going to have to figure that out." He literally just ended his political career with that answer. pic.twitter.com/fx6fXcMqZ3 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 9, 2025

Not exactly inspiring leadership from California's chief executive during Los Angeles's worst fire. But Newsom hardly stands alone as a shining example of the state's Democrat politicians.

Before she was a laughable (cacklable?) failure as a presidential candidate, Kamala Harris was useless even on the generous Vice Presidential Scale, a nonentity as a United States senator, and an incompetent state attorney general.

California Democrats are a rogues gallery of empty (yet puffed up) suits.

So what do years of craptaculent governance result in? Scenes like this one, where an L.A. firefighter uses a handbag to try to put out a fire.

There is no WAY this is real.



LAFD using handbags to put out fires? pic.twitter.com/83Pa981Hs1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2025

I'll pause here a moment while you pick your jaw up off the floor.

Maybe you've already seen Wednesday's clips of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in all her incompetent glory, but I'll post them here again, just in case.

Mayor Karen Bass literally just read the words "URL" off her script during the press conference instead of the emergency website for the victims of the fire.



I think we have a new winner for most incompetent politician in America. pic.twitter.com/KIQfIVCWZB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 9, 2025

To be fair, saying "All of this can be found at URL" is better than standing there in stunned silence for two minutes when faced by a tough reporter for the first time in her political career.

JUST IN: Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass freezes up while getting absolutely skewered by a reporter for her horrible policies.



This is exactly how these people should be treated.



Reporter: "Do you owe citizens an apology for being absent while their homes were burning?"



"Do you… pic.twitter.com/IDMTiclsKH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 8, 2025

Gentle reader, that is one of the most embarrassing moments I've seen in more than 40 years of following politics personally and professionally and after four years of having Joe Freakin' Biden as president.

How did the Golden State arrive at such a tarnished state?

The short answer is "Democrats." The slightly longer answer is "Totally incompetent Democrats." But why do California Democrats seem on average to be so much worse than Democrats in other states?

The complete answer is a bit more complicated, but it boils down to a lack of competition. Having locked themselves into power by all means both fair and foul, the only thing that matters any longer in most of California is being a Democrat who makes friends with the right Democrats.

Money and connections matter everywhere in politics but perhaps nowhere more so than in California. Once a nonentity like Kamala Harris catches the eye of Nancy Pelosi, or an incompetent Karen Bass is graced by Barack Obama, the sky's the limit. Even Pelosi, who rules the Bay Area money machine with the same iron fist she once ran Congress, has only fundraising, bullying, and corruption for marketable skills. If there's ever been a truly beneficial bill with her name on it, I've yet to see it.

But the point is that California's current leaders like Newsom and Bass didn't grab the brass ring so much as they had it handed to them.

They honestly appear to believe that entitlement is the same thing as competence. The disasters around them say otherwise.

