The Morning Briefing: We All Might Run Out of Popcorn on Inauguration Day

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. There is no room for low expectations on a plate of nachos supreme.
The leftist hacks in the mainstream media are rending their garments over President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House, writing about what they think that the fictitious monster under their beds will do once he's back in power. Meanwhile, those of us who love freedom and don't suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome are getting quite excited for January 20, 2025 to get here.
There was a lot of good news on the Trump front this past weekend. We'll start with his trip to France for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, which Sarah wrote about:
The Daily Mail made a joke about Trump's "uncomfortable" seating arrangement at the event, as he sat near Jill and Ashley Biden, but when I saw the photos and videos from the day, I didn't see a joke at all. Trump's actual seat was a place of honor between French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. And while he was just one person away from the first lady, there was nothing "uncomfortable" about it. As a matter of fact, Trump was seen having what appeared to be a pleasant conversation with Jill. Maybe she forgot what it's like to talk to a man who is actually presidential. Or maybe they're just reminiscing about all the fun they had together at the White House last month.
This is also from Sarah's post:
I just want to find someone that looks at me the way Jill Biden looks at Trump pic.twitter.com/cjiER7dWsV— drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) December 7, 2024
Yeah, I think we have further evidence that Doctor Momma Jill voted for Trump. It was also quite refreshing to see a man representing the United States remain awake for all of a public event.
Remember, in the liberal media fever dream, the rest of the world hates Donald Trump. That never was the case, of course, and it's still not true. This is pure speculation, but I think a lot of world leaders might be thrilled for Trump to get back to work and begin undoing some of the damage brought about by Joe Biden's World War III fantasy approach to diplomacy.
Trump also gave his first sit-down television since being elected. Matt covered that for us:
With just six weeks until he assumes the presidency, President-elect Donald Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to issue pardons for January 6th political prisoners and said that it will be a top priority on his first day in office.
Speaking with Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker, Trump reaffirmed a promise he made on the campaign trail, signaling his administration’s commitment to addressing a grave injustice and pointing out that many of those who have been incarcerated are “living in hell.”
“I’m going to be acting very quickly. First day,” Trump said. He added that “they’ve been in there for years, and they’re in a filthy, disgusting place that shouldn’t even be allowed to be open.”
We'll just set aside the fact that he gave his first interview to the always-horrible Kristen Welker. I believe you are all familiar with my fervent desire that Republican politicians stop playing ball with the enemy of the people press.
This is huge news. On a recent episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere," my friend and co-host Stephen Green said that he hoped pardoning the J6 political prisoners would be the first thing that Trump did after taking the oath of office. I don't remember exactly if we fantasized about him shouting a pardon from the podium right away, but that was kind of the vibe. Hearing him say that he will "be acting very quickly" is most encouraging. This is an injustice that needs to be put right as quickly as possible.
The best part of the interview was when Trump went off on the some of the members of the House Soviet Select Committee on Daddy Issues, also known as the J6 Committee, especially the execrable Liz Cheney. Matt reports that Trump said that she should face jail time.
Amen to that.
This is going to be a wild ride.
Everything Isn't Awful
This baboon is helping his dog friend to get rid of bugs. pic.twitter.com/PhlV5QLgTS— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 8, 2024
Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher
Tim Walz’s daughter encourages girls not to date guys who follow Joe Rogan on social media:— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 8, 2024
“I don’t know how you have the largest podcast in the world and are able to just lie — and put out misinformation and straight up lies on your platform.” pic.twitter.com/mNYMVLKPrZ
Bee Me
Paddington Bear Arrested For Telling Muslim Immigrants To Be More Polite https://t.co/yQrsLXy568 pic.twitter.com/aVX9PBoOxr— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 8, 2024
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
The Clearing pic.twitter.com/EANjgIBr7u— Henri-Edmond Cross (@edmond_cross) November 28, 2024
