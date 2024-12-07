John Finn, Hero of Pearl Harbor

On this day in 1941, the Japanese launched a devastating surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, killing over 2,000 American military personnel and launching the U.S. into World War II. Amidst the tragedies of that fateful day, however, there were men who heroically rose to the occasion and displayed exceptional valor.

Among those heroes was John W. Finn, the first Medal of Honor recipient of World War II. The official Pearl Harbor website relates his remarkable story, which includes his continuing to fire at Japanese planes, despite receiving more than 20 wounds in the process. This undaunted American fighter survived to receive his Medal of Honor and numerous other awards, to enjoy a lengthy career in the Navy, and to travel to many places to share his story.

U.S. military officers might have had good reason to worry that the Japanese would strike Pearl Harbor and its battleships, but unfortunately most military personnel and civilians had not been prepped by disturbingly unprepared commanders. John Finn was one of those who woke up on Dec. 7, 1941, little expecting he would witness death rain from the heavens and history in the making that day.

Finn, a chief petty officer at Naval Air Station Kaneohe Bay, was in charge of the sailors who did maintenance on PBY Catalina flying boats’ weaponry. Finn and his comrades were some distance from Pearl Harbor, but they still were targets of the deadly Japanese attack.

Finn was at home that Sunday morning when he unaccountably heard gunfire. A neighbor told him he was immediately needed at his station. He didn’t have far to drive, but it was a long enough trip that he was able to see the Japanese warplanes flying down like birds of prey, firing machine guns at the air station.

Though the PBY Catalinas couldn’t get off the ground, Finn’s men were manning the mounted machine guns to fire on the attacking planes. Wanting to jump in and help, Finn took a machine gun from a member of his squad and attached it to a movable tripod. Rather than find a place to hide and fire from, the chief aviation ordnanceman set himself up in the open, ensuring he had a clear view of the incoming attackers. While continuing to shoot at the Japanese planes, Finn suffered multiple injuries, but they didn’t stop him from holding his ground for two hours. In all, he suffered 21 individual wounds, including a bullet in his foot and a serious shoulder injury. Eventually, he went for medical treatment, but it didn’t stop him for long. Once tended to, Finn returned to lending aid, this time arming the planes that hadn’t been destroyed in the attack.

Finn’s bravery was quickly recognized and rewarded. In 1942, he was commissioned as a Limited Duty Officer, and on Sept. 14, 1942, he was awarded the Medal of Honor by Admiral Chester Nimitz himself on the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise. Finn was the first Medal of Honor recipient of the Second World War, according to the Pearl Harbor website.

Nor did Finn’s service stop with the end of the war. He served 15 more years after his courageous actions at Pearl Harbor, and retired as a lieutenant in 1956. “Before his death on May 27, 2010, John Finn remained an active member of the World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient communities,” the Pearl Harbor website notes. “He did his best to make as many appearances as possible, even when he reached advanced age and traveling became difficult.”

other awards include the Purple Heart award, the “American Defense Service Medal, Base Clasp; American Campaign Medal; Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal; World War II Victory Medal; and the Navy Occupation Service Medal, Asia Clasp.” He was also given a Good Conduct Medal with two bronze stars.

On the anniversary of the 1941 day that went down in infamy, we should remember and honor all those like John Finn who fought and shed their blood for liberty.