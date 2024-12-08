Interesting Times: Assad's Gestapo Didn't Clean Up Before They Fled

Interesting times. Apparently the Assad security apparatus didn't destroy their records on the way out the door.

I wrote not long ago about the consequences in Germany after Reunification when the Stasi records weren't successfully destroyed and the German people got hold of them. I suspect that recollection has a lot to do with why so many entrenched bureaucrats are so opposed to Gabbard, Ratcliffe, Hegseth, and Patel.

I have to admit I'm looking forward to the side-effects of a bunch of Trump's picks getting into the Cabinet and doing something similar with the Epstein passenger lists, the other 30,000 hours of the tapes from the Capitol "insurrection," and the records of the extensive wiretapping and surveillance of Trump and the Trump campaign.

The Assad records, assuming they become public and I strongly suspect they will, may be 100 times worse than any of these, and comparable to the records of the Nazi Sicherheitsdienst and the death camps.

Bashir Assad's murderous dictatorial regime has, we're certain, killed hundreds of thousands of Syrians with everything from simple guns and bombs to chemical weapons. They've also collaborated with Iran to supply Hamas and Hezbollah with weapons and safe harbor. (The Wikipedia article, at this moment, looks pretty reliable — and very depressing — if you want a summary.)

Consider some of what we can be pretty certain is in those records: Who in Russia is going to be implicated? Who in Iran? What about connections to the Ba'athist movements in Iraq, and the records from the Syrian occupation of Lebanon?

In the meantime, Syrians are starting to feel freer already, much like the East Germans. Here's one personal testimony. (Read the whole thread.)

The regime was stable, and many of my relatives lived in economic prosperity, but it was deeply corrupt and brutally oppressive. He has witnessed several crimes committed by the notorious Mukhabarat, even against Armenians - they didn't care about religion or sect.



Interesting times indeed.