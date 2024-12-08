Bidenomics: A Million Fewer Native-Born U.S. Workers Since Last Year

Just between November 2023 and November 2024, more than one million fewer native-born Americans were employed. The Biden-Harris economy is horrible for American citizens, and all the net job growth so touted by Democrats has gone to foreign-born workers, including an unknown number of illegal aliens.

Thank God Donald Trump is coming back into office, because American workers badly need a president and administration interested in protecting and promoting their interests rather than in bringing in the largest number of illegal aliens willing to work for low wages. Job numbers for November 2024 have come out from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and they tell a sobering tale about how American workers have actually lost jobs, not gained them, in total contradiction of Democrat propaganda.

Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni shared a chart from the BLS on Dec. 6, explaining, “There are now 1.1 million fewer native-born Americans employed than a year ago; all net job growth has gone to foreign-born workers, totally just over 400k since Nov '23”. The BLS chart shows the major drop for “Native Born” workers and the rise in “Foreign Born” workers’ employment.

It is difficult to know exactly how many illegal aliens are taking jobs that could otherwise go to American workers, but in February, the New York Post estimated that up to half of the migrants taking millions of jobs from blue-collar U.S. workers were likely illegal aliens. That is outrageous. America has always been a nation of legal immigrants, but illegal aliens have no business being here or working here.

As of that same month — February 2024 — over 7 million illegal aliens had entered the U.S. thanks to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s open border policies, a number greater than the population of 36 different states. Many more illegals have come in since, making an already tough job market even more difficult for Americans.

In short, the economy under Biden has been a catastrophe, but we all know that from our own experience. Antoni told The Daily Caller, “Biden’s economic legacy, besides 40-year-high inflation and record debt, could perhaps best be described as transforming the American labor market into a temp agency for foreign workers and government bureaucrats.” Government employment has increased recently under Biden, but that just sucks up more taxpayer money we can’t afford, it doesn’t fuel the economy.

Antoni added, “He [Biden] has left behind blue collar America to import new blue voters.” As long as Democrats can rig elections illegally in their favor, they couldn’t care less how many Americans suffer. That’s why there’s also no concern among Democrats about the illegal alien crime wave.

As we know all too well, the Biden-Harris administration and the whole Democrat Party leadership always put Americans Last. Hopefully by this time next year, native born workers will have seen a rise in employment under the new Trump-Vance administration.