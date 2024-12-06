Illegal Kills Little Girl In Drunk Driving Crash

The drunk driver who killed a Texas girl over the weekend turns out to be an illegal alien who should never have been in the country to begin with.

Black Lives Matter is conspicuously MIA after a little black girl was killed Sunday by middle-aged Joel Enrique Gonzalez Chacin, a “Venezuelan national” illegally present in Houston, who ran a red light around 2:30 a.m. and crashed into a car. Ivory Smith died because of the crash, and her mother was seriously injured.

Advertisement

SAY HER NAME: Ivory Smith



Ivory was k*lled when a man who is in our country illegally crashed into her while drunk driving.



Where is BLM? pic.twitter.com/aGj8sS4L08 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 4, 2024

Chacin has been charged with felony intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle after his crash killed the seven-year-old. It is heinous that even one American has been killed by illegal aliens who have no right to be here at all (let alone to own and drive cars), but tragically, Ivory is one of a long series of victims.

Ivory’s family posted some details on their GoFundMe page. “Dear Family and Friends, It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved Baby Girl, Ivory Smith,” the family wrote. “Ivory brought so much light into our lives in her short time with us, and we will forever cherish the joy and love she gave so freely. As we navigate this profound loss, we are also facing the difficult reality of seeking justice for Ivory.“

Ivory’s mother will also likely have high doctor bills. “Christina Quainoo the mother of Ivory Smith was also in the crash and sustained severe injuries which has caused her to be hospitalized. She will have a long road to recovery and need everyone's support. Please keep our family and the father Keion Smith in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” the family added.

Advertisement

KVAL13 reported that Chacin, after crashing into the other car, did not make any attempt to help his victim but simply snapped some photos before driving away. These are the cold-blooded criminals the Biden-Harris administration has welcomed into the U.S. and rewarded with taxpayer-funded freebies. ICE has filed an immigration detainer request with the Harris County Jail.

Related: DOGE: Feds Waste Billions on Illegals, Race Studies

Constable Mark Herman, whose officers responded to the fatal crash on Dec. 1, according to Fox 26 Houston, stated, “Joel Gonzalez Chacin was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for Intoxication Manslaughter. His bond has been set at $150,000.00 out of the 232nd District Court. Please keep the family and loved ones of the juvenile victim in your prayers this holiday season.”

The illegal alien crime wave that swept the country this year, fueled by Democrats' open border policies, is one reason Donald Trump had a landslide victory in the 2024 presidential election. In October, speaking at the Colorado town of Aurora, which was overrun by organized and ruthless illegal alien gangs, Trump promised a federal “Operation Aurora” to deport migrant criminals.

Advertisement

Trump said, “I make you this vow: November 5th, 2024 will be LIBERATION DAY in America. I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered—and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail or kick them the hell OUT OF OUR COUNTRY.”

We need justice for Ivory Smith and all victims of vicious illegal alien criminals.