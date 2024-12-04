DOGE: Feds Waste Billions on Illegals, Race Studies

As American families struggled to pay the bills, the Biden-Harris administration squandered billions of taxpayer dollars on illegal migrants and woke “racism” research.

Advertisement

Without spending a penny, we can easily identify not racism but extreme bias against law-abiding American citizens in every policy Democrats implement. This was the America Last administration, as shocking numbers released by Donald Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) illustrate.

DOGE, headed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, released statistics culled from multiple think tanks and research entities illustrating how onerous the cost of illegal migration is on the U.S. taxpayer. “In 2023 alone, illegal immigration cost taxpayers $150.7 billion,” DOGE stated.

It continued:

In 2023 alone, illegal immigration cost taxpayers $150.7 billion. To put this in context with other costs (adjusted for inflation):

-World War I: $334 billion

-Apollo Space Program: $257 billion

-Manhattan Project: $30 billion

-Panama Canal: $15.2 billion

-Hoover Dam: $1 billion

And that does not even account for the loss and trauma caused by the growing problem of illegal alien crime — the thefts, the assaults, the rapes, the murders.

How could one possibly put a price on the lives of Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, or David Lee, so brutally and tragically ended by illegal alien criminals? They were each infinitely valuable, and their families and friends will never fully recover from their murders.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: New York Has 58K Criminal Illegals. It’s Loosening Rules to Ensure That More Come In.

But illegal aliens aren’t the only federal money pit. It has been pretty clear since COVID-19 that federal agencies supposedly focused on health are much more interested in control and leftist ideology than in actually helping cure people. Not only are these agencies unconstitutional, they are actively harmful. Keep in mind the Hoover Dam price tag of $1 billion as you read these numbers from DOGE:

In 2024, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) spent $1.8 billion studying racism including: -$125K on “Examining Anti-Racist Healing in Nature” -$151K on “Perceived racism, cardiovascular disease risk, and neurocognitive aging” -$516K on “Effects of Racism on Brain and Pathways to Health Disparities”

It’s all complete balderdash. There is not a serious problem in America of people being refused healthcare because of their skin color, and even if they were, prejudice has never yet been solved by government programs (though it has been fueled by government programs). Americans worked hard and paid that money in taxes, only for the NIH to spend it on useless research validating their elitist leaders’ radical ideology.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Biden Lavishes Cash on Climate Projects, African Disaster Relief as N.C. Families Live in Tents

I just reported on how North Carolina families who lost everything in the recent hurricanes are still living in makeshift shelters, even tents, amidst freezing temperatures, as federal aid is totally lacking. Yet the Biden administration has pledged $1 billion more to Africa. Why is it that Democrats are so dedicated to spending money on everything and everyone except those citizens who need it most?