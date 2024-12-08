Sunday Thoughts: Punching Back at Temptation

One of the things that people often misunderstand about the Christian faith is that Christians still deal with temptations on a regular basis. We’re forgiven of our sins, but we still face the choice to sin or not to sin every single day.

“In the last analysis it is not the temptations that meet us on the streets that determine our conduct; it is the heart of the man who faces them,” wrote the great Welsh preacher and theologian Martyn Lloyd-Jones. “Two men may face the same conditions; one falls, the other stands. The difference is not in the temptation but in the heart of the man.”

Temptation isn’t a matter of if, but of when. We’re going to be tempted — even Jesus was tempted; the only difference was that He never gave into any of the temptations He faced.

Knowing that Jesus withstood temptation should give us comfort. As the author of Hebrews reminds us:

Since then we have a great high priest who has passed through the heavens, Jesus, the Son of God, let us hold fast our confession. For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but one who in every respect has been tempted as we are, yet without sin. Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need. Hebrews 4:14-16 (ESV)

Scripture reminds us that God gives us what we need to resist temptation — and that the result of failing to resist temptation is sin:

No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation he will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it. 1 Corinthians 10:13 (ESV) Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love him. Let no one say when he is tempted, “I am being tempted by God,” for God cannot be tempted with evil, and he himself tempts no one. But each person is tempted when he is lured and enticed by his own desire. Then desire when it has conceived gives birth to sin, and sin when it is fully grown brings forth death. James 1:12-15 (ESV)

But how do we resist temptation? Here are some tips.

We should avoid tempting scenarios. As Proverbs 4:14-15 advises us, “Do not enter the path of the wicked, and do not walk in the way of the evil. Avoid it; do not go on it; turn away from it and pass on.”

When we find ourselves in the path of temptation, we should run! “So flee youthful passions and pursue righteousness, faith, love, and peace, along with those who call on the Lord from a pure heart,” the Apostle Paul counseled Timothy in 2 Timothy 2:22.

Immersing ourselves in God’s Word helps us when temptation tries to take us down. Remember, Jesus quoted scripture to defeat the devil during His time of temptation in the wilderness.

The psalmist wrote, “How can a young man keep his way pure? By guarding it according to your word. With my whole heart I seek you; let me not wander from your commandments! I have stored up your word in my heart, that I might not sin against you” (Psalm 119:9-11, ESV). Paul reminded the Philippian church to focus on “whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable” (Philippians 4:8, ESV).

Accountability helps as well. A friend of mine is dealing with a specific temptation and asked me to pray for him. I check in on him most days in a simple way: I text him the strong flexing arm emoji (💪🏻), and he replies with an emoji letting me know how he’s doing. He prays for me all the time, too. As King Solomon put it:

Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil. For if they fall, one will lift up his fellow. But woe to him who is alone when he falls and has not another to lift him up! Again, if two lie together, they keep warm, but how can one keep warm alone? And though a man might prevail against one who is alone, two will withstand him—a threefold cord is not quickly broken. Ecclesiastes 4:9-12 (ESV)

Let’s not forget that the Holy Spirit helps us, too. Paul told the church in Ephesians 6:17 to take up “the sword of the Spirit” as part of the armor of God. “Likewise the Spirit helps us in our weakness,” Paul also wrote in Romans 8:26. “For we do not know what to pray for as we ought, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words.”

We can defeat temptation in our lives! (I’m reminding myself of this too.) It’s not always easy, but with God’s help, we can punch back when temptation punches at us. I hope we can all try to successfully overcome it.