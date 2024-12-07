We're Back, Baby! Trump Goes to Paris and Reminds the World Who's Number One

For those of us patriotic Americans who believe wholeheartedly in American exceptionalism, the last four years have been embarrassing. Anytime Joe Biden has made an appearance on the world stage, we've been left with nothing more than cringeworthy gaffes and viral videos of him acting as if he has no idea where he is or what he's doing there.

Advertisement

But today, Donald Trump accepted an invitation from France to attend the re-opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, which was a damaged in a fire in 2019, and the entire event was symbolic of what I hope will be a return to our original place in the world — a return to the top, a return to respect. Even the Associated Press had to admit that Trump was welcomed with "presidential pop." The media outlet reported:

An actual red carpet was rolled out for Trump as Macron bestowed the kind of full diplomatic welcome that France offers sitting American presidents, complete with trumpets blaring and members of the Republican Guard in full uniform. It was a clear sign that even though Trump doesn’t take office until Jan. 20, 2025, Macron and other European leaders are already working to win his favor and treating him as America’s representative on the world stage.

The Daily Mail made a joke about Trump's "uncomfortable" seating arrangement at the event, as he sat near Jill and Ashley Biden, but when I saw the photos and videos from the day, I didn't see a joke at all. Trump's actual seat was a place of honor between French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. And while he was just one person away from the first lady, there was nothing "uncomfortable" about it. As a matter of fact, Trump was seen having what appeared to be a pleasant conversation with Jill. Maybe she forgot what it's like to talk to a man who is actually presidential. Or maybe they're just reminiscing about all the fun they had together at the White House last month.

Advertisement

Either way, the day "mixed pageantry with attention to pressing global problems," as the AP pointed out. Trump met with world leaders, like Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, among others, before, during, and after the event. As Sarah Arnold at Townhall put it, "Trump showcased his unorthodox approach to foreign relations, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties, asserting America's interests, and laying the groundwork for his America First agenda. Trump and world leaders discussed various topics, including defense and global security. His blunt style indeed left an unmistakable impression on the worldwide stage."

He even sat down with Prince William for a meeting at the British Embassy to discuss the relationship between the U.S. and the U.K. It's hard to tell who looked happier to meet with Trump, Jill Biden or the prince:

I mean, contrast this with the guy who I'm told is president, the one who didn't even make it to the "family photo" op at the G20 summit, fell asleep while meeting with leaders in Africa, and wandered off into the rainforest while speaking in Brazil. And that's just from the last few weeks.

I have to admit, watching Trump represent us in a way that we haven't been in a while made me proud. I literally got chills while writing this. Not only did it make me proud, but it also made me feel safer and more secure in the world in ways I haven't been in a long time — I mean, if World War III breaks out, this is the guy I want in charge — and it got me more excited about the future in general. He may not be in office for another month and a half, but the rest of the world knows what's up, and they're responding accordingly. God bless America indeed.