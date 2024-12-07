Drag Queen Star Argues for Castrating Kids into the Trans Cult

A drag queen who formerly starred on the perverted groomer show "RuPaul’s Drag Race" defended harmful transgender “treatments” for minors on CNN.

“Peppermint,” a drag queen who formerly starred on RuPaul’s famous (or infamous) show, went on CNN’s “NewsNight with Abby Phillip” to defend the trans-ing of young kids. This candy cane kook wants you to ignore the fact that it is impossible to alter your biological sex, the many documented psychological and physical harms of transgender “treatments,” and the lack of longterm studies showing any major benefit from “gender transitioning,” and simply accept his crazed ideology. And, according to him, lawmakers should have no ability to protect kids and restrict transgender “care” for minors.

Advertisement

Tennessee rightly banned transgender procedures and medications for children, in legislation now challenged at the Supreme Court, and Peppermint the Perv is outraged. Peppermint and his fellow activist Shane Diamond labeled the unscientific procedures “healthcare” and, in true Marxist form, deceptively renamed damaging puberty blockers as “puberty delayers,” according to Breitbart. The woke activists try to assert that science is settled, when in reality there never was any science to support transgenderism, and all the evidence is against them, hence the backlash against “gender transitioning” minors in Europe.

The drag queen whined about those who would protect kids from groomers like him: “I think that lawmakers should not be the arbiters of people’s healthcare. That should be between the patient and the doctor.” He huffily added, “I don’t think being transgender or seeking medical care is political. I think it has been politicized largely by the right to create this type of conversation, to create these wedges.” Diamond chimed in to claim puberty blockers are “full reversible,” which is false.

Protecting children didn’t used to be political, until leftists came after American youth with rainbow flags, porn, and scalpels. Now unfortunately this issue is very much political, no matter what Peppermint says.

Advertisement

Sixteen states spent $45 million in taxpayer dollars trans-ing kids between 2018 and 2023, a horrifying figure. Between 2019 and 2023, a staggering 13,900+ U.S. kids received “sex change” treatments.

Transgender “treatments” including puberty blockers can stunt development, drive suicidal ideation, weaken bones, make people infertile, and cause other severe harms. The majority of “transgenders” are depressed, especially transgender minors, and the majority of children with gender dysphoria naturally grow out of it (making permanently altering drugs and surgeries for youth even more irresponsible). These “treatments” were often prescribed and pushed without any long-term studies or evidence to support their alleged benefits.

Related: States Spent $45M on Trans-ing Minors From 2018-2023

Peppermint described himself as a “black trans woman… who made a living as a drag queen” back in 2018, when he became the first openly transgender actor pretending to be an actress to have a star role on Broadway. He celebrated how quickly drag had become mainstream, saying, “Now we can bring our drag into the room unapologetically.” This is the wacko who wants to castrate your kids.

Drag Queen @Peppermint247 is breaking barriers as the first openly transgender actress in a lead role on Broadway. @HOHmusical



Tonight on Nightline pic.twitter.com/IOfUvbgUPp — Nightline (@Nightline) November 19, 2018

Advertisement

Woke LGBTQ people like Peppermint cannot reproduce naturally in their chosen lifestyle, so they must groom and steal other people’s children to perpetuate their sick ideology. “Peppermint” is mentally ill and he and anyone who agrees with him should never be allowed around kids.