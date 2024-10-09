Over 13,900 U.S. Kids Have Received Damaging ‘Sex Change’ Treatments (So Far)

Between 2019 and 2023, over 13,900 American kids received LGBTQ “sex change" treatments, temporarily or permanently damaging their growing bodies. U.S. leftists are really giving Moloch worshippers a run for their money on child sacrifice.

The medical advocacy group Do No Harm announced a groundbreaking database Oct. 8, the Stop the Harm Database, to record and expose the number of surgeries and “treatments” provided in the U.S. to kids that encourage the lie that people can change their biological sex. “With the launch of the Stop the Harm Database, Do No Harm is building on our mission to expose the dangers of experimental pediatric gender medicine and bring the practice to an end,” the group's Chairman Dr. Stanley Goldfarb stated.

It is significant that the “transgender” surgery industry has been projected to reach up to a $5 billion value by the end of the decade. As Rush Limbaugh would say, follow the money.

From the Do No Harm accouncement:

Key National Findings (2019 to 2023): 13,994 children received sex change related treatments 5,747 sex change surgeries performed on children 62,682 hormone and puberty blockers prescriptions written for 8,579 pediatric patients. At least $119,791,202 made from sex change treatments performed on minors These numbers are just scratching the surface of how widespread these practices truly are.

The database also records what medical facilities are providing these harmful “treatments” to kids, from puberty blockers to surgeries to cross-sex hormones. The majority of transgender youth are depressed and more likely to be suicidal, and most children naturally grow out of gender dysphoria if allowed to do so. Also, LGBTQ “treatments” can be physically harmful. For instance, cross-sex hormones can cause heart problems, blood clots, and infertility; puberty blockers can inflict lasting damage on kids’ body parts including bones and brains; and surgeries leave youth mutilated and in pain from the body parts hacked off and artificially re-structured.

Why would anyone want to push for children to be trans knowing that 42% of trans people have considered or attempted suicide, a rate 19x higher than the general population, which, despite activists’ claims, does not go down after they are given gender transition drugs and… pic.twitter.com/dQ41o455pJ — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) May 12, 2023

When young people want to stop identifying as “transgender,” they have to face the rest of their lives with permanent conditions and chopped-off body parts, making some deeply depressed or even suicidal. Yet below are only a few of the medical institutions promoting “sex change treatments” to U.S. youth, per Do No Harm:

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

Children’s Minnesota

Seattle Children’s

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Boston Children’s Hospital

Rady Children’s Hospital

Children’s National Medical Center

UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland

Children’s Hospital Colorado

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

According to Dr. Goldfarb, “[Our] first-of-its-kind project provides patients, families, and policymakers with a resource that reveals the pervasiveness of irreversible sex-change treatments for minors in America. While this data represents the tip of the iceberg, this is the first step in holding the medical establishment accountable for participating in, and often times promoting, predatory and unscientific medical interventions for vulnerable children.”

THE WPATH FILES



Advocates of gender-affirming care say it’s evidence-based.



But now, newly released internal files from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) prove that the practice of transgender medicine is neither scientific nor medical.



American… pic.twitter.com/mcJ2E7TezW — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) March 4, 2024

This all-out push from the institutions to make kids LGBTQ is tragic, and it's obviously Marxist. A Washington, D.C., hospital that gender transitioned an autistic boy and ensured his parents lost custody was exposed a little over a month ago for admitting to doing hysterectomies for teens 16 years or even younger. Those parents are not the only ones living that nightmare — a Catholic couple in Indiana lost custody of their son for refusing to “gender transition” him, and a New York father lost custody of his little boy for the same reason. Often children are scared into transitioning with lies about how they’re doomed to commit suicide or suffer depression if they don’t get the trans “treatments.” It’s despicable what the Left supports now.

Midwest teachers trade tips on 'subversively and quietly' transitioning kids without telling their parents, and skirting Republican gender laws.



The workshop was funded by the federal governmenthttps://t.co/NKsfcZj3td — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 20, 2023

Joe Biden and his White House Press Secretary both claimed there’s no such thing as other people’s kids. California became the first state this year to ban schools from telling parents if their kids change pronouns. Yet, California only codified into law a policy already in place in numerous schools (and medical institutions) nationwide — namely, the policy of convincing kids to identify as transgender without or even against parental knowledge or consent. And schools are equally outraged when they are called out for exposing kids to graphic LGBTQ porn from elementary school on up. The Left is not exactly subtle about this.

Do No Harm’s database will hopefully help parents, politicians, and activists expose the child abuse and sexualization running rampant in America so that we can put a stop to these destructive “treatments.”