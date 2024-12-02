States Spent $45M on Trans-ing Minors From 2018-2023

Well over $160 million in taxpayer money has been wasted on harmful “transgender treatments” by states, with a significant chunk of that money expended on damaging and mutilating kids.

Advertisement

The transgender surgery industry is projected to reach a $5 billion value by the end of the decade, and the medical industry doesn’t want to give up that cash cow, no matter how harmful the “treatments” are. Unfortunately, at least 16 states (including some that are considered red) are ready and willing to lavish taxpayer money on the trans-ing of youth, encouraging the woke fantasy that a person can alter his biological sex through medications and genital mutilation. Under the Biden-Harris administration, transgender “interventions” went up 60% across 15 states.

The Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) filed public records requests and on Dec. 2 revealed their findings -- namely, that 16 states spent over $165 million on “gender transition services” through medical assistance and state insurance programs. Disturbingly, a whopping $45 million of that was spent on transitioning minors 17 years old or younger. How is that not government-funded grooming and child abuse?

Among the “treatments” covered by the states were puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries to remove or “add” body parts. The records DCNF obtained covered the time period between January 2018 and September 2023. Among the state programs that covered the “treatments” is the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which receives Medicaid —i.e., federal and state — funding. DCNF used International Classification of Diseases codes to identify the funding of transgender procedures.

Advertisement

Transgender “treatments” can stunt development, drive suicidal ideation, weaken bones, make people infertile, and cause other severe harms. The majority of “transgenders” are depressed, especially transgender minors, and the majority of children with gender dysphoria naturally grow out of it (making permanently altering drugs and surgeries for youth even more irresponsible). These “treatments” were often prescribed and pushed without any long-term studies or evidence to support their alleged benefits.

Related: Children’s Hospital Furious That People Know What They're Doing to Kids

DCNF identified the states as Virginia, Utah, Michigan, Illinois, Idaho, Nevada, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Maryland, Kentucky, Wyoming, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oregon, and Washington.

The three states with the highest amount of reimbursements for gender transition services for adults and kids were Illinois, Oregon, and Washington state. Illinoisspent $40,843,721, which included $14,296,558 in services for children 17 and under. Oregon spent $30,045,262 and Washington State spent $27,145,383. Other statewide totals for gender transition services includes Maryland, which spent $11,849,062, Nevada, which spent $10,096,655, Michigan, which spent $6,821,169, and New Hampshire, which spent $2,360,534, according to data sent to the DCNF. Virginia provided the DCNF with data from 2020 to 2022, spending a total of $13,933,635 on gender transition services in three years, with $3,480,492 spent on sex-change interventions for children 17 and under.

Advertisement

More details are available on the funding at DCNF, but the main point is this: transgender so-called treatments are incredibly harmful and founded on a lie, and it is outrageous that states have spent millions of taxpayer dollars furthering this evil ideology.