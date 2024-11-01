The Morning Briefing: A Pessimist's Election Weekend Wish — Godspeed to the Trump Train

Top O' the Briefing

It's rarely quick with me.

However, we are nearing the end of the only thousand year election cycle in American history and I am not sure that I have any neurons firing now. I may have to hit the dark web to see if there is some sort of synaptic refresh I can get in Mexico. Today's Top O' the Briefing will be brief.

This is something I've said a lot this week, but I'm not sure if I've written it (again, brain fry): I feel like an island of pessimism in a sea of cautious optimists. My goal isn't to tamp down the optimism — however cautious it may be — of my conservative friends and colleagues. This also isn't an emotional defense mechanism; I'm merely expressing the place I keep coming to after every new round of feeding election information into my sleep-deprived brain. I see all of the news that is positive for Donald Trump but I keep waiting for the smelly Democrat other shoe to fall.

There is plenty of good news for the Trump-Vance campaign heading into the weekend. This is from Matt:

President Biden’s recent remark labeling Trump supporters as “garbage” has rocked the 2024 race, and pollster Frank Luntz told CNN on Wednesday it could hand Donald Trump the election. “The Harris campaign is trying to downplay the effect of those comments. Of course they are,” CNN’s Brianna Keilar noted on Wednesday. “But I wonder if you think that those comments are going to move voters.” Luntz didn’t hold back. “It's going to be huge because this is not some comedian saying something stupid and offensive at a rally where he should have been basically disinvited,” he told Keilar. "This is the President of the United States, endorsing his Vice President, saying something.” In Luntz’s view, Biden’s statement could mark a pivotal turning point, mobilizing Trump supporters much like Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” remark did in 2016.

Yes, this could end up being the weirdest October surprise in the history of American politics. As Scott Pinsker wrote for us, "garbage and French fries could win this election."

There won't be enough time between now and Tuesday to get any accurate reflection in the polls of the impact of Biden's remark. The surest sign that the Democrats knew that it was a problem was how quickly the flying monkeys in the mainstream media were deployed to run interference for Old Joe.

The incident also rekindles the discussion about whether or not Biden is intentionally sabotaging Harris. I vote "Yes" on that one. If Trump does win, he should send President LOLEightyonemillion a couple of Lego sets to play with as thanks. Maybe Melania can tell DOCTOR Jill where to buy clothes that don't look like recycled upholstery.

Over at Townhall, Schlichter walks you through all of the rings of Hell of a Kamala Harris administration. It's a sobering, but necessary read.

My pessimism won't be going anywhere this weekend, but I will be doing everything that I can to distract myself from it. I am as prepared for a Kamala Harris presidency as I can be.

That doesn't mean that I am in denial about the fact that the Trump Train is running into Tuesday at top speed.

Jazz Shaw was one of the good ones. Our HotAir friend and colleague Jazz Shaw passed away, and the news sent a real gut punch to the members of the Townhall Media family who knew him. This isn't very eloquent, but it's intended as high praise: he was just an all-around good dude. And a heck of a writer (I'm really going to miss the UFO stuff!). I wanted to make sure that the moving remembrances of Jazz by my friends Stephen Green and Ed Morrissey didn't get lost in the Friday links rush.

