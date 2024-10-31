How Many Ways Can the Media Cover for Biden's Garbage Gaffe?

Donald Trump may be looking at the number of inventive, amusing, and downright stupid ways that the U.S. media is reinterpreting, misinterpreting, and reimagining Joe Biden's remark calling Trump supporters garbage and secretly wishing they were on his side.

Hillary Clinton's "deplorable" comment was far more damaging because it was the candidate herself who said it.

“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right?” Clinton said. “The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic—you name it. And unfortunately, there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.”

At least Harris had the "out" that it was Biden, the fading president, who said it. Still, Trump and the Republicans have done a pretty good job of tying Harris to Biden, and as the "garbage" remark ricochets around the internet, the Democratic media has been forced to defend in novel ways.

First, the White House itself backtracked so furiously, that it tripped over its own feet running backward as fast it could.

BIDEN: And just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” Well, let me tell you something. I don't — I — I don't know the Puerto Rican that — that I know — or a Puerto Rico, where I'm fr- — in my home state of Delaware, they're good, decent, honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters — his — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American. It's totally contrary to everything we've done, everything we've been.

Senior White House Correspondent for Fox News, Jacqui Heinrich, was extremely helpful. It's all the fault of the darn "apostrophe" being in the wrong place!

The New York Times says that Biden "appeared" to call Trump supporters "garbage."

Did Biden's gaffe "upstage" Harris, who was speaking on the Ellipse at the time?

Surely you joke. And don't call me Shirley.

When all else fails, the Dems can always blame Republicans.

Perhaps the most twisted analysis of Biden's "garbage" remark came from CBS News's Grand Dame Norah O'Donnell, who claimed that Trump and his supporters gave "no grace" to Biden for "inadvertently" calling Trump's supporters garbage.

“Former President Donald Trump was in North Carolina earlier, and tonight he’s also in Wisconsin,” said O’Donnell. “He landed in Green Bay just a short time ago, and pulled, then, this campaign stunt, speaking to reporters from a garbage truck, proof that he and his supporters are giving no grace to a gaffe by President Biden, where he in his explanation, inadvertently called Trump supporters garbage.”

Or media like MSNBC can just pretend it isn't news.

When the cable nets unite on how to frame a story, there's nothing that can stop it, interrupt it, or reverse it. It's a force of nature so powerful that it can transmogrify even the most obvious reality.

