Weekend Parting Shot: Pre-Election Edition

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers.

I pray this missive finds you well. Mrs. Brown worked the night shift last night, so it was up to me to distribute candy to the ghouls, ghosts, princesses, ninjas, and other things in my neighborhood that I could not identify because I am getting old. I toyed with the idea of handing out croutons this year as a hilarious change-up. Mrs. Brown vetoed the plan, thoughtfully explaining that the neighbors hate me enough as it is.

Advertisement

Chris Queen pointed out that yesterday was also Reformation Day, in addition to being Halloween. I asked him if, along with posting his column on the site, he was planning on nailing it to some church doors. I never got any calls for bail money, so I guess he didn't follow through.

Here in Utah, 10/31 also marks the start of Christmas. Utahns have a fascination with Halloween that surprises me. Truth be told, I have never seen the event as intensely celebrated as it is in the Beehive State. Be that as it may, the minute the last trick-or-treat bag is upended, down come the skeletons, spiders, tombstones, grim reapers, witches, and other assorted paraphernalia. They are instantly replaced with nutcrackers, toy soldiers, reindeer, Santas, Christmas trees, lights, and gigantic Christmas balls. And even the occasional Nativity scene. I honestly don't know how they do it in one night. I may ask James O'Keefe to look into it once he has a free spot on his schedule.

So what if Harris wins?

Despite the glowing reports coming from various conservative news sites, it is entirely possible that the Harris-Walz ticket will prevail. The margins for Trump are not all that spectacular, and while I like to think of myself as a level-headed person, no sane man or woman can rule out Democrat chicanery, excuses and explanations included.

BREAKING - Kentucky voting machines are REFUSING to let voters select Donald Trump’s name, automatically selecting Kamala Harris instead.



WATCH pic.twitter.com/ufOo3FtqnL — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 31, 2024

Advertisement

And let's say that Trump takes the popular vote and the Electoral College. What will follow? Possibly riots, since that is the Left's stock-in-trade. There will also be the inevitable lawsuits, and naturally, multiple blue and purple states will magically uncover 558,000+ ballots that somehow ended up under a couch cushion. And that isn't even accounting for recounts or problems brought on by burst water pipes, electrical fires, hanging chads, or volcanic eruptions.

The Color Revolution Playbook (per @MikeBenzCyber)



Step 1: Delay, prevent certification, buy time to execute a color revolution regime change at the point of maximum vulnerability.



Here's the formula to prevent Trump from taking office, per @MikeBenzCyber, keying off… — Robert Randanon (@Randanon5) October 31, 2024

In such a time as this, it is important to remember that the country did not arrive at this sorry state overnight. I am in my late 50s, and I recall being quietly and smoothly indoctrinated into the Left's mindset as far back as middle school. So if MAGA does prevail on Tuesday, it is going to take much longer than people think to drain the swamp, even if Elon Musk and RFK Jr. go into their new roles flying the black flag. We aren't getting out of this morass any time soon.

Besides, look how far we have come in such a short period of time. Look at the number of black, Hispanic, Asian, gay, and Jewish people who have defected from the Left. Look at the number of regular, old, standard-issue white Democrats who have jumped ship. Look at the number of young people who have figured out that they have been played for suckers. For example, how many of you had this on your bingo cards?

Advertisement

BREAKING: Former Navajo Nation VP Myron Lizer just endorsed Trump on stage at the New Mexico rally and thanked Trump for taking unprecedented steps to help Native Americans



"Back in 2019, he signed the executive order that launched Operation Lady Justice, which helped and… pic.twitter.com/OVvo3ZfgUK — George (@BehizyTweets) October 31, 2024

Yes, this is about an election. And for once, it may really be the most important election of our lives. But it is also about a movement, an awakening if you will. Something was started during the miserable days of the past administration and it was carried into this election cycle. And even if the Progressives and their media hyenas, academic vultures, celebrity teacup poodles, and deep-state leeches take the "W" this time around, they know that something bigger than them has been unleashed. And they are terrified because they know they are powerless to stop it. And whether Trump goes to the White House or back to Mar-a-Lago to work on his short game, the movement will need to be shepherded, nourished, and constantly given new life. The Left can't kill the movement, and its people know that. The Tree of Liberty is being shaken, which is good. And the Sons of Liberty come in all colors and both sexes. And if you need a little inspiration in the dark days that may come, I have found this little ditty to be helpful.

Wine Recommendation

Because who could possibly face Tuesday night stone cold sober?

Advertisement

I should be checking in on the Election Live Blog. For some reason, I got an invitation to the Utah GOP watch party at one of the thousands of wedding venues that dot the state. I am checking with the editors and tech people to see if I can send in videos, presuming I can get anyone of substance to talk to me.

This week, I selected the 2021 Trapiche Tesoro Argentinian Malbec.





Trapiche offers a variety of wines, and this foray into Malbecs has proved to be fruitful. This is an eminently drinkable wine that manages to hit all of the right spots when it comes to tannins, dryness, and acidity. You are in for a very pleasant and smooth glass. You can expect a healthy dose of red fruits like cherry, strawberry, and a little plum. There is just enough chocolate in it to make it an entertaining drink. You can definitely taste the oak from the barrels; it is present but not overbearing. Many reviewers have commented on the boldness of this wine, and while it is "bold," it is not brash, and there are no hidden surprises. It finishes very well, and you should not be disappointed, especially since it comes in at a fairly decent price point.

Mrs. Brown and I split a bottle over two meals. One was spaghetti with a very strong marinara. I tend to lean heavily on the garlic when I make marinara sauce (Sometime, ask me about my recipe for chicken breast marinated in white wine sauce with Mediterranean spiced sea salt and mandarin orange salsa). The next night, it accompanied my wife's outstanding meatloaf and mashed potatoes. I am pleased to report that it complemented both meals very nicely.

Advertisement

That's it for me. Have a great weekend, and I'll see you next time unless Harris wins. In that case, I'll be doing an instructional video on how to make prison wine in your cell toilet in the gulag. Stay tuned!