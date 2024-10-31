'Unwoke' Free-for-All #80: Our Election Vibes Do Not Jibe

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Advertisement

It's the final episode before what we hope is not the election to end all elections and we have some thoughts. While many of us who write about politics would prefer not to make any predictions after the 2020 and 2022 elections, we get asked where our thoughts are a lot at this point in the cycle.

Kevin and I decided to use this time to offer you nice people a glimpse into our political headspace. It's not as weird as it sounds.

While we find many points to agree on, we're not exactly in sync here for the homestretch.

via GIPHY

There are a lot of moving pieces to any presidential election year, but many new ones are added during the last week or so before Election Day. The amount of information to process in the final days is overwhelming, but also a bit of an adrenaline rush for political junkies. For weeks now, Kevin and I have been having private conversations much like the one we recorded here.

This rollercoaster may not have an "Off" switch that anyone can hit before we all get queasy. It's going to be interesting, to say the very least.

Advertisement

Here's hoping that we are not too hungover to record next week.

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Right now, we're offering a walloping 60% discount when you use the promo code FIGHT. For a little more than five bucks a month you can join our new VIP Platinum tier. There are all kinds of perks that come with that, including private messaging with your favorite Townhall Media writers, and access to the new TownhallTV library.