The Morning Briefing: Donald Trump — Come for the Jokes, Stay for the Awesome Second Term

I have been writing for years that the Democrats are the "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" party. They conveniently forget anything that creates discomfort in the narrative du jour. Since the end of July, they've been telling themselves that they love Kamala Harris and can't wait for her to be president.

They had to quickly suppress a lot of memories to get there.

The truth is that Kamala Harris didn't have many fans on either side of the aisle prior to July 21, 2024. Since then, the Dems and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been telling themselves a Kamala Harris story that they hope will come true with enough repetition. The plan doesn't seem to be working.

Madame Veep's lack of likability hasn't been sufficiently covered up by the extensive narrative-building by the MSM. Voting blocs and endorsements that Democrats have been able to take for granted haven't warmed up to Harris's vapid, "TRUMP'S THE BOGEYMAN!" campaign.

I wrote last month about the Teamsters declining to make an endorsement in this election, which was tantamount to an endorsement for Trump.

My friend and colleague Ed Morrissey has a couple of recent posts over at our sister site HotAir about more demographic bad news for Team Harris.

Ed writes that Politico is admitting that Harris isn't charming Black voters the way she's supposed to, and that more and more of them are thinking about voting for Trump. It's a given that the power brokers at the Democratic National Committee didn't envision losing Black voters with a Black nominee.

Democrats have also been able to rely on working class Catholics for a very long time. Harris isn't doing herself any favors with them, as evidenced by her snub of the Al Smith Dinner in New York last night, an event that candidates from both parties have been attending seemingly forever. This is from Ed's coverage of that story:

Yesterday, I wrote about the suggestion that Kamala Harris has a Catholic problem in the battleground states, particularly in Pennsylvania, a state Democrats simply can't afford to lose. Wall Street Journal columnist William McGurn suggested that Harris' disconnect from Catholics alone could cost her the election. This looks to me like a broader cultural disconnect from the working class, where Catholics are more of a visible if not entirely cohesive demo that exemplifies it. But if Harris really does have a Catholic problem, she could address it tonight -- by showing up in person to the Al Smith Charity Dinner held by the Archdiocese of New York. The campaign decided a month ago to snub Timothy Cardinal Dolan and the humanizing, collegial event that has traditions in presidential politics going back a century.

She's a real charmer, isn't she?

As Ed goes on to say, the imperious Harris "feels that voters owe her the election." Harris's obnoxious sense of entitlement is eerily reminiscent of the last woman that the Democrats ran for president. We all know how that turned out for them.

As for the Al Smith dinner, Trump rocked it. My Twitchy colleague Doug P. covered it:

The Al Smith dinner in New York City was held Thursday evening, and many political heavy hitters were in attendance, but not Kamala Harris. The Democrat nominee claimed to have a scheduling conflict and instead offered a cringe inducing recorded video that was received after a chorus of boos when it was announced Harris wouldn't be there in person.

I guess the crowd wasn't feeling any of that Kamala Harris joy.

Here's one of Trump's gems that Doug shared in his post:

"Unfortunately, Governor Walz isn’t here himself. But don’t worry, he’ll say that he was." 🤣pic.twitter.com/fcfdfxNmJj — Defiant World (@DefiantWorld) October 18, 2024

Can you imagine Harris trying to compete with that in person?

Neither can she.

There's another great clip of Trump zinging Chuck Schumer in the post that I highly recommend.

One thing is certain: Donald Trump will spend the closing weeks of this campaign making his case to all of the American people and working nonstop to earn their votes.

Kamala Harris will continue to to surround herself with people who were already going to vote for her, and she'll probably end up alienating more than a few of them.

#RIP. Mitzi Gaynor Dies: Dancing Star Of ‘South Pacific’ And Las Vegas Stage Was 93

Amazon joins Google in investing in small modular nuclear power

What Happened to Dining Rooms?

