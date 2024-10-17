The Good Guys Score Another Win: Hamas Political Chief Blew up Real Good

Stephen Green | 11:45 AM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra

DNA evidence confirms the death of Hamas political chief Yahya Sinwar during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) announced Thursday. Sinwar is believed to be the architect of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, terror invasion of southern Israel and was made the terrorist organization's new political chief in August after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.

At least two other "militants," as NBC News called them out of cowardice, were killed in the operation.

While you might have already seen the headline elsewhere, some of the reactions are priceless — and I've gathered some of the best of them here for you.

But first, here's more background on Sinwar that you might not have read in the mainstream media, in no small part because the facts make it so much more difficult to paint Israel as a genocidal apartheid state:

While this photo of Sinwar's blown-up corpse might not quite be "the most iconic photo in history," it's certainly way up there on the list in Israel's history — and for anyone who believes in the sacred task of protecting civilization from barbarians. 

"Well, you could say Sinwar is more open-minded now," Matthew Dempster replied.

Who do you think is most upset by today's news, Rashida Tlaib, Keith Ellison, or Ilhan Omar? 

That's a trick question. The correct answer is: Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Noam Bloom tweeted, "At least now Sinwar can engage in his favorite pastime — being underground."

The details of Sinwar's death are as mind-boggling as they are joyous, and if you don't enjoy celebrating the death of a terrorist, please feel free to go read any of my other fine columns.

"Sinwar was killed by an infantry soldier only 9 months into his service. Wasn’t even in uniform on 7.10," the Jerusalem Post's Amir Mizroch added. "Not special forces, not the Air Force. A grunt."

Not just a grunt but a reservist.

For more perspective, another X user noted, "It would be like OBL getting taken out randomly by the artillery component of the Iowa National Guard instead of Seal Team Six."

We don't yet know the name of the tank gunner, but it's my well-informed guess that he'll never again have to buy his own beer.

"Being a Hamas leader is the new being Spinal Tap’s drummer," the Wall Street Journal's Kyle Smith mocked with as little mercy as the IDF showed.

Well, good.

Finally, here's the Joker with all the send-off Sinwar deserves.

