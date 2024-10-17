James O'Keefe Exposes Facebook's Plan to Help Kamala Win

In a revealing undercover investigation, James O’Keefe introduced us to Jeevan Gyawali, a senior software engineer at Meta, the parent company of Facebook, who spilled the truth to an undercover OMG journalist about the company’s efforts to help Kamala Harris win the election.

Meeting on the dating app Bumble, O’Keefe’s undercover journalist engaged Gyawali in a candid discussion about how Meta’s internal systems work, specifically its civic classifiers — an initiative aimed at demoting political content across the platform.

Gyawali explained that these classifiers are part of Meta’s integrity team, designed to identify and suppress “civic content.” Gyawali explained that if the system flags content as anti-Kamala, Meta automatically demotes it, meaning that it will be less visible to users.

This system raises questions about the implications of such censorship, especially as Gyawali states, “If anything is related to political content, it’s automatically, like, not shown.”

According to O'Keefe, Gyawali's claims mirror allegations made in past investigations into Facebook’s practices. Notably, Gyawali highlights that posts critical of figures like Harris are particularly targeted, stating, “is automatically demoted.”

The discussion led to a pivotal term: “red-listed,” which Gyawali explains is a classification for users whose posts repeatedly violate civic classifiers. He confirmed that users would not be notified if their posts were demoted, raising further concerns about transparency and accountability in Meta’s moderation policies.

O’Keefe’s investigation also delved into Meta’s preparations for the upcoming 2024 election. Gyawali mentions a “SWAT team” established to address potential misinformation, a move that hints at the company’s urgency to avoid a repeat of the misinformation it claims swayed the 2016 election.

“Are they doing a good job protecting our democracy?” the undercover journalist asked. “Because I can see these, like, right-wing groups, like, setting up … Instagram accounts or Facebook accounts for that matter, and just start posting this information and be like, oh, like, Harris is like blah, blah, blah…”

“That's all gonna be demoted. One hundred percent,” Gyawali assured her. “The civic classifier is strong.”

When she asked about the company’s ability to influence the election, Gyawali bluntly confirmed that Meta can indeed sway outcomes, adding that Mark Zuckerberg is on board with assisting the Democrats in the election.

“You guys have the ability to influence the outcome of the election,” she observed.

“Yes,” Gyawali agreed.

“Do you think Zuckerberg agrees?” she followed up.

“Yes,” Gyawali told her.

“Good. Is he gonna help the Democrats?”

“Yeah.”

Many thought Zuckerberg was red-pilled earlier this year when he offered some praise of President Trump after the first assassination attempt.

“Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most bada** things I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said during an interview. “On some level as an American, it’s like hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy.”

O’Keefe’s investigation proves that Zuckerberg is still in the tank for the left, and is using his platform to help Harris.

