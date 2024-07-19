You'll Love What Mark Zuckerberg Said About Donald Trump

Matt Margolis | 12:50 PM on July 19, 2024
AP Photo/Nick Wass

Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is turning heads following the release of an interview he did with "The Circuit with Emily Chang," during which he said that former President Donald Trump's immediate reaction after he was shot was not only "bada**" but also inspiring and emotional.

Advertisement

“Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most bada** things I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said. “On some level as an American, it’s like hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy.”

Zuckerberg may not have endorsed Trump, but he indicated that he wasn't publicly endorsing either candidate — a sharp twist considering that Zuckerberg not only backed Joe Biden in 2020 but also spent crazy amounts of money helping Biden win.

Zuckerberg, 40, declined to endorse Trump or his presumed opponent, President Joe Biden, adding that he’s “not planning” to be involved in the election in any way. Still, his comments add to a growing chorus of Silicon Valley leaders, including Tesla Inc. billionaire Elon Musk and venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, who are warming to the former president, some pledging donations to his campaign. Zuckerberg made the comments during a wide-ranging discussion about the future of AI, social media and more for The Circuit with Emily Chang. The full episode is set to air on Tuesday.

Advertisement

This comes after Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, lifted its restrictions on Donald Trump's accounts on those platforms last week.

While the accounts have since been reinstated, Trump indicated he hasn’t forgiven Meta or Zuckerberg, and recently suggested that he plans to retaliate. He called Facebook the “enemy of the people” in March. Earlier this month, Trump also appeared to warn Zuckerberg. “All I can say is that if I’m elected President, we will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We already know who you are. DON’T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!”

While Zuckerberg may not have endorsed Trump, tech giants have been rallying behind him recently. Trump was once so unpopular in Silicon Valley that nearly all political donations from tech elites went to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020. However, the current election cycle has seen a shift. 

Elon Musk has now endorsed Trump and reportedly plans to contribute $45 million monthly to a pro-Trump super PAC, although Musk pushed back slightly on this story. Tech investor David Sacks, who once believed that the events of January 6 should disqualify Trump, has now endorsed him and spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Advertisement

RelatedHave You Heard Biden's Hilarious Response to Trump’s RNC Speech?

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS

Sponsored

Recommended

The Final Days: A Bitter, Resentful Biden Slow-Walks His Exit From the Campaign Rick Moran
The Hand of God and Trump Fate in November Lincoln Brown
July 13th C.A. Skeet
The Morning Briefing: RNC 2024 Wrap — Donald Trump the Elder Statesman Has Entered the Chat Stephen Kruiser
Have You Heard Biden's Hilarious Response to Trump’s RNC Speech? Matt Margolis
Girl, 7, 'Too Young' for First Amendment Rights, Punished for 'Racist' BLM Drawing Kevin Downey Jr.

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Trump Shooter Crooks Asked Classmate, ‘Shouldn’t You Hate Trump?’
Belmont Club: The Battle of the Miracles
What Happens If Joe Biden Drops Out?
Advertisement