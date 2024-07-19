Have You Heard Biden's Hilarious Response to Trump’s RNC Speech?

As rumors swirl that Joe Biden is preparing to drop out of the presidential race this weekend, his campaign remains defiant, pushing back on the rumors. In fact, the campaign hilariously responded to Trump's incredible convention speech by claiming that Biden is "more determined than ever" to win.

"Tonight, Donald Trump rambled on for well over an hour and failed to mention Project 2025 even once," President Biden said in a statement attributed to him by Jen O'Malley Dillon, his campaign chair.

"He failed to mention how he had inflicted pain and cruelty on the women of America by overturning Roe v. Wade. He failed to mention his plan to take over the civil service and to pardon the January 6th insurrectionists. He sought to find problems with America, not to provide solutions." Biden said. "But after all, it was Donald Trump who destroyed our economy, ripped away rights, and failed middle class families. Now he pursues the presidency with an even more extreme vision for where he wants to take this country. Trump’s Project 2025 agenda is the single biggest attack on our personal freedoms and way of life ever proposed in modern American history."

Biden continued,

I am running on a different vision. I am running for an America where we defend democracy, not diminish it. Where we restore our rights and protect our freedoms, not take them away. One where we create opportunities for everyone, while making the super wealthy finally pay their fair share. That is the future I believe in and I know it is the future that millions of my fellow Americans believe in too. The stakes have never been higher. The choice has never been more clear. I am more determined than ever to defeat Donald Trump and his Project 2025 agenda in November.

This certainly sounds like Biden indicating he's not going anywhere. For one thing, Trump's speech may have been long, but the statement trying to liken the speech to rambling is clearly trying to suggest that Trump's speech is somehow on par with Biden's troubles speaking coherently.

Others would point out that Joe Biden couldn't hope to deliver a speech that long.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Biden feels "personally hurt and betrayed by the way so many Democrats, including some of the party’s top leaders, have left him hung out to dry as he faces the biggest crisis of his political career."

A close Biden ally also criticized senior Democratic leaders for "[giving] us Donald Trump."

“Can we all just remember for a minute that these same people who are trying to push Joe Biden out are the same people who literally gave us all Donald Trump? In 2015, Obama, Pelosi, Schumer pushed Biden aside in favor of Hillary; they were wrong then, and they are wrong now,” the source told NBC News.

The source also pointed out that polling has been wrong in the past, like in 2016, when polls showed Hillary Clinton up by as much as nine points.

