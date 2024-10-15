The Morning Briefing: The Idiot Doesn't Fall Far From the Moron — Kamala's a Plagiarist Too!

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Perzygrum felt that in a just world he could begin his day with a Bacon/Artichoke Pop-Tart and wash it down with a pomegranate malted.

Advertisement

At this point, it's fair to wonder if the Secret Service has to toddler-proof the Oval Office whenever Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are meeting there.

I'm fairly certain that there are smart Democrats out there somewhere, the party just doesn't seem to be big on letting them rise to positions of power. I dove into this in an episode of "Beyond the Briefing" just last week. It's true that every political party has its bozos, the Democrats just seem to fast track theirs to the top.

Those of us who have been around politics for a long time remember that Joe Biden's first run at the presidency was derailed by allegations of plagiarism. This was way back in 1988, when MTV stilled played music videos all day. The first allegation led to others and Biden was out of the '88 race in September of 1987. Thirty-two years later, Kamala Harris would follow in his footsteps, exiting the 2020 race in 2019, long before a primary vote was cast.

It looks like Madame Veep is a big fan of another part of her boss's playbook.

This is from Robert:

Did Kamala Harris plagiarize sections of her 2009 book? It sure looks like it. Christopher Rufo has uncovered significant evidence of Harris taking the work of others word for word and passing it off as her own, and it’s damning. Nowadays, when many Americans take for granted that politicians lie, this may not seem like a big deal, but it is. The plagiarism calls into question Harris’ honesty, her integrity, her trustworthiness, and even her most celebrated area of alleged expertise, as the plagiarism took place in a book that was designed to establish her credibility as a prosecutor. JD Vance knows it’s a big deal. “I saw today, actually,” Vance said Monday, “a story that Kamala Harris apparently copied some significant chunks of her book from Wikipedia. So if you want a president with their own ideas, vote for Donald Trump. If you want a president who copies her own ideas from Wikipedia, vote for Kamala Harris.”

Advertisement

Wikipedia!

OK, it's embarrassing if a high school student is caught cribbing from Wikipedia. It's sad if a college student does it. Kamala Harris was San Francisco's district attorney when she got her embellishment jag on. That's somewhere on the other side of pathetic. Kamala Harris is a never ending series of "hold my beer" moments following revelations that lead us to believe that she can't possibly be an even bigger trainwreck.

I've explained this many times, but it bears repeating. California Democrats don't need to be possessed of great intellect or talent to move up through the ranks, they merely need to meet the right money people early in their careers. That's easier to do for Dems starting in the Bay Area, which has given us Harris, Gavin Newsom, Nancy Pelosi, and the late Dianne Feinstein, to name a few. The fix is in for any California Democrat who has the proper backing.

Once again, in the eyes of the media, the problem isn't that a Democrat actually did something wrong, it's that they got caught and someone from the Right pointed it out. We call it, "Republicans Pounce Syndrome" now. In this case, it was "seize," and it was — predictably — The New York Times that stepped in to run interference

The essence of the argument was that Harris is guilty of a less bad kind of plagiarism because the stuff she ripped off from Wikipedia didn't involve quotes from any writers.

Advertisement

Uh-huh.

Robert reports that it was a "plagiarism consultant" that helped the Times come to that conclusion. That sounds like some kind of certification that anyone with twenty bucks can get off of the internet. Like every word that the Times writes in defense of Harris, it's absolute garbage.

They can spin it all they want, but Kamala Harris remains an incoherent, talentless liar.

That's a strong résumé for a Democrat.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Trust Me, We Would NEVER Do That, Says Mayorkas to Disbelieving Americans

Kamala Is Going Down Like the Hindenburg? Break Out the Fake Nazis!

Trump Gets the Most Important Endorsement of the 2024 Campaign

Kamala Is Running Hard for the Hate-America Vote

That's Unfortunate: Bath & Body Works Candle Generates Controversy

The Tyranny of FEMA: Elon Musk Versus Biden-Harris

Soccer Star Runs Afoul of the Woke Mob

Media Rushes to Downplay Explosive Evidence of Kamala Harris’ Plagiarism

Is the Bible True? Or Is It Truth?

Rabid pit bull alert. James Carville Loses It in Unhinged Anti-Trump Tirade

Bill Clinton Throws Kamala Under the Bus Over Laken Riley’s Murder

CALLING FRANKLIN GRAHAM: FEMA Is a Bureaucratic Disaster Area — Please Help!

Stanley Kubrick’s Daughter Schools Leftists Outraged by Trump’s ‘Full Metal Jacket’ Ad

Advertisement

Now We Know That Kamala Harris Believes She’s Losing

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Don’t Get Complacent

Steve Kornacki Brilliantly Breaks Down Kamala Harris' Problem in the Polls

MAGA. It's Happening: Trump to Hold Campaign Rally at Madison Square Garden

Even Biden's Columbus Day Message Is at Odds With Kamala Harris

Doofus. Walz Fumbles Pheasant Hunting Photo Op

Cam&Co. How a Journalist is Helping to Humanize 2A Advocates

Has SCOTUS Sent a Smoke Signal on 'Assault Weapon' Ban Lawsuit?

LOL. Idiots. They're BAAAAAACCCKKKKK: Mask Mandates in California

Harvard-Harris Poll: Trump's Winning in the Battleground States

Democrats Abandon the (EV) Ship

1. Calls for CBS to Release the Kamala Interview Transcript Grow Deafening As Their Reputation Burns

2. Catherine Herridge Gets Some Big Help in Push for Transcript in CBS Kamala Interview Scandal

3. The AP Tries to Defend the '60 Minutes' Editing Debacle and Just Makes Matters Worse

Gwen Walz Puts on Her Teacher Glasses and Gives Us an Assignment

Greg Gutfeld Drops a TRUTH HAMMER on Jess Tarlov: You Cannot Be Catholic and Pro-Abortion (WATCH)

CUE LEFTY MELTDOWNS! Las Vegas Review-Journal Endorses Trump With SCATHING Rebuke of Kamala Harris

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit. TRUMP 47: The Foreign Policy Preview

Advertisement

A Nervous MSNBC Resorts to Tried-and-True Voter-Shaming to Promote Kamala

May the Spirit of Christopher Columbus Rise Again

We’re Already Being Told Whom to Blame for Kamala Losing in November

Hacked Chinese Vacuum Robots Hurl Racial Invective at American Homeowners

Around the Interwebz

Beatles Get Scorsese Doc

Invisible text that AI chatbots understand and humans can’t? Yep, it’s a thing.

Banishing Evil With Edible Plants

Bee Me

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes