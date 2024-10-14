Kamala Is Going Down Like the Hindenburg? Break Out the Fake Nazis!

With almost every poll showing Kamala Harris's chances of winning the election doing down like the Hindenburg, the Axis Powers we call the Democrats, globalists, and deep-state swamp wigglers have released what may be their fake Nazis to scare the medulla oblongata non grata types.

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! The only swastikas I've seen were in the hands of Muslims, who have a centuries-old history of slaughtering Jews and Ukrainian soldiers who are funded by the Biden-Harris administration.

This wouldn't be the first time a Democrat has brought a swastika flag to a Trump rally.

This clown below brought one to a rally in protest of Trump, and the Mockingbird media mud-suckers latched on and pretended he was a Trump supporter. Note the "small crowd" photo comment, which means that someone likely took the photo hours before Trump appeared, another form of Democrat sorcery that morons fall for.

🙄Waco Update: crowd size - under 2,000 and some a-holes displaying this lovely but accurate depiction of Republican Ideology. “All roads lead to Russia”- NANCY PELOSI pic.twitter.com/xJX9RguKik — Rubicon (@Rubicon1313) March 26, 2023

Newsweek later pointed out that the moron holding the swastika was a Trump-hater, yet it may have taken the same bait again and is now reporting that some boaters in a Jupiter, Fla., parade flying swastika flags are Trump-lovin' goose-steppers.

The Newsweek article also decided not to show you this video of Trumpers dousing the Faux Nazis with seawater.

Some lefties tried to infiltrate the Trump boat parade up near Jupiter, Florida yesterday.



Once they were in the parade, they started flying swastika flags from their boat.



The guy who took matters into his own hands deserves a medal. pic.twitter.com/C3930FlQd9 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 14, 2024

Advertisement

What's a good Nazi fear story without doing one about armed, angry chawbacons?

Newsweek locked onto a story by the Ashe Post and Times referencing a yet-to-be-seen email from a nameless official with the U.S. Forest Service, claiming that the National Guard had encountered trucks chock full of "armed militia saying they were out hunting FEMA."

FACT-O-RAMA! Months before the 2020 election, the FBI allegedly broke up a "militia" that was outlandishly looking to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, take her onto a boat, give her a trial and execute her. Three of those arrested were acquitted. One of the alleged ring leaders was a quasi-homeless guy living in the basement of a vacuum repair shop with no running water.

FEMA stated that it was going to make some "adjustments" due to the alleged threats.

For the safety of our dedicated staff and the disaster survivors we are helping, FEMA has made some operational adjustments. Disaster Recovery Centers will continue to be open as scheduled, survivors continue to register for assistance, and we continue to help the people of North Carolina with their recovery.

Newsweek is reporting that FEMA is no longer going door-to-door in its relief efforts.

Releasing the mythical Nazi hounds and angry peckerwoods is a weak tactic that even weaker people use, like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who stated Trump has people "training up in the hills somewhere."

Advertisement

GAS-BAG-O-RAMA! Mad Maxine also invited her myrmidons to harrass Trump supporters in restaurants and gas stations.

Violent, antisemitic riots rocked the nation as Jew-hating anarchists descended on our country's spendy universities. Many of the plug-uglies sported the Muslim keffiyeh, but I've yet to see one wearing a MAGA cap.

We the People, even our "normie" neighbors, are waking up to fake news. Thank God for free speech.

Speaking of which, if you want to help keep free speech free, now is a GREAT time to join the fight against commie censorship!

You can help keep free speech intact today and for your kids' futures simply by becoming a PJ Media VIP Warrior today!

Click HERE to join the fight NOW, before Election Day. If you're already a VIP member, thank you! Upgrade to Platinum here.

We've got this, I SWEAR, but keep your foot on the gas and become a PJ Media VIP Warrior TODAY.