Stanley Kubrick’s Daughter Schools Leftists Outraged by Trump’s ‘Full Metal Jacket’ Ad

On Sunday, the Trump campaign released a video criticizing the effects of woke ideology on the U.S. military. The ad uses powerful scenes from Stanley Kubrick’s "Full Metal Jacket" to depict the military we should have—an efficient, disciplined force that produces soldiers, not DEI specialists. This vision is starkly contrasted with footage of today’s military, which appears more focused on catering to the radical LGBT agenda.

Advertisement

WE WILL NOT HAVE A WOKE MILITARY! pic.twitter.com/zpWZhSKcEs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2024

Unsurprisingly, the video sparked outrage among leftists, who quickly claimed it missed the point of 'Full Metal Jacket.' Did they have a valid argument? Maybe. But their criticism was swiftly dismantled by none other than Vivian Kubrick, daughter of the legendary Stanley Kubrick. She fiercely defended the ad, highlighting that her father, a Reagan supporter, would have likely agreed with its message — that a strong military is essential for maintaining peace.

In a post on X, Vivian Kubrick had a long message for those who think her father wouldn't have wanted Trump to use footage from "Full Metal Jacket" in the campaign video.

"Here are my thoughts," she began. "I agree in principle that an anti-war movie is incongruous with promoting the idea of a tough non-woke US military and thus war itself — however — these are very dangerous and strange times and thus using this footage is doubtless pure expedience."

She continued, "Because I’m sure the irony of using FMJ footage is not lost on Trump or his team — Trump is always seeking to end wars and use peaceful methods. However, that’s primarily what FMJ is about, the shocking and complicated paradoxes of human nature."

Advertisement

Kubrick was far from done.

And thus, on this tooth and claw planet, you need a very strong military - so I’m going to stick with the idea that FMJ footage was used primarily because of its powerful, realistic portrayal of boot camp, juxtaposed with the entirely demoralizing and inappropriate injection of WOKE ideology into the USA military. Which I agree with myself and which I’m certain my father would have agreed with. Truthfully, I believe my father (who supported Reagan), would very much approve of saving America, indeed the world, from the highly destructive Globalist forces threatening to take over this planet. And if that footage from FMJ helps Trump make the point that the US military needs properly trained, super tough, focused, dedicated warriors, and not introduce the demoralizing effects of woke-ism, and attracting people to join up simply to have their sexual reassignments paid for, then Trump has my blessing. Finally, knowing my father very well, I can assure you he had a profound grasp of how paradoxical human nature is! Which accounts for how at the same time he made anti-war films, he had a great passion for guns (self-defense not hunting) and he had quite a few!

She concluded by pointing out that her father and Donald Trump had the same values.

Advertisement

"My father had a great respect for life — his movies being unimpeachable evidence of his love for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness!" She concluded. "So on that basis, I feel very confident he would be a Trump supporter and would forgive using FMJ incongruously, if it helps the cause of freedom! Capisce?"

TO THOSE WHO THINK MY FATHER WOULDN’T HAVE WANTED #TRUMP TO USE FMJ FOOTAGE



Here are my thoughts: I agree in principle that an anti-war movie is incongruous with promoting the idea of a tough non-woke US military and thus war itself - however - these are very dangerous and… https://t.co/0bSXz8nL3V — Vivian Kubrick (@ViKu1111) October 13, 2024

Now, show me your best "war face," and let's win this election.