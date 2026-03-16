A Massive Meatpacking Strike Arrives at the Worst Possible Time for Beef Prices

About 3,800 workers are on strike at Swift Beef Company, one of the largest beef processing plants in the United States. Workers at the plant, who belong to the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, overwhelmingly voted to strike after negotiations with the facility's parent company, JBS USA, stalled. The strike draws immediate national attention because the Greeley plant represents a major part of the American beef supply chain.

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Like nearly all job disputes, there are two sides to the argument: JBS USA leaders said the company offered competitive pay and benefits, while the union members were concerned about wages, workplace safety, and job conditions inside the plant.

JBS USA operates as the American division of the global meat company JBS S.A., which runs one of the largest beef processing operations in the world. This disagreement now places one of the country's largest slaughter facilities in the middle of a labor standoff.

The Greeley plant processes thousands of cattle every day, with industry analysts estimating the plant handles roughly 6% of the total U.S. beef slaughter capacity.

Most ranchers can still get cattle to market because the national herd is smaller, and that could give JBS some leverage in negotiations, since other slaughterhouses can absorb the Greeley plant's work, Greiman said. Feedlots hold clues to consumer costs Yet an extended strike at Greeley could disrupt the industry, particularly in Colorado and neighboring states, said Jennifer Martin at Colorado State University’s animal sciences department. “The feedlots, the people who have the cattle right now -- the longer they sit kind of in a holding pattern, the more expensive they become to feed,” said Martin. “For consumers, it means that prices will likely go up."

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A disruption at a plant that large generates ripple effects felt across the food supply chain: ranchers lose a key buyer for cattle ready for processing, grocery distributors scramble to maintain inventory, and restaurants and retailers face tighter supply when ordering beef products. Even a short strike can disrupt the steady flow of meat moving from feedlots to grocery stores.

The timing makes a tough situation even more serious; the American cattle herd has dropped to the lowest level in about 70 years.

Related: Smallest Herd in Seven Decades Means Big Bills at the Butcher

Drought across large parts of cattle country forced ranchers to reduce herd sizes while feed costs sharply climbed. Ranchers sold animals earlier than planned during the past several years, which temporarily boosted supply but reduced the number of breeding cattle available today.

A strike during a historic herd contraction places pressure on the entire beef market; fewer cattle already exist for slaughter, while processing disruptions reduce capacity even further, a combination that pushes wholesale beef prices higher. As you probably have connected the dots, grocery stores eventually pass those increases to shoppers standing at the meat counter. Families could soon feel a hit to the household budget if the strike continues for any extended period.

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JBS USA leadership urged union officials to return to negotiations and warned that a prolonged work stoppage could affect workers, ranchers, and consumers across the country. Union leadership remains firm that employees deserve improved compensation after years of physically demanding work in one of the toughest manufacturing environments in America.

The conflict unfolding in Greeley extends beyond a single facility or contract dispute. A labor strike at a major processing facility has collided with a historic shortage of cattle, a combination creating a difficult reality for the beef industry and for millions of Americans who rely on affordable food prices.

The standoff now carries consequences far beyond Colorado.

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