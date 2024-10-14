Trump Gets the Most Important Endorsement of the 2024 Campaign

After inheriting the most secure border in American history, the Biden-Harris administration essentially rolled out the welcome mat for illegal immigrants, triggering an unprecedented border crisis. For years, the administration refused to even acknowledge the situation and dismissed concerns as political noise. But once the polls made it clear that Americans view immigration as seriously as the economy, the White House was forced to admit that the crisis was real — only to then turn around and try to pin the blame on Trump and the GOP.

Advertisement

Upon taking over for Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris continued to push the narrative that she, the border czar who let the problem get out of control in the first place, is the one we can trust to secure the border.

On her campaign website, Kamala claims to be tough on border security. "As Attorney General of California, Vice President Harris went after international drug gangs, human traffickers, and cartels that smuggled guns, drugs, and human beings across the U.S.-Mexico border. As Vice President, she supported the bipartisan border security bill, the strongest reform in decades," the website claims. "The legislation would have deployed more detection technology to intercept fentanyl and other drugs and added 1,500 border security agents to protect our border."

She even had a shameless photo op at the border last month.

Her efforts to rewrite history about her record on securing the border failed miserably. On Sunday, the Border Patrol Union unanimously endorsed President Trump during a campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz.

During the rally, Trump told the crowd that he was "honored to receive… the endorsement" of the union of the entire union of the border patrol agents, the National Border Patrol Council. "It’s a great honor," Trump said. "They said it was unanimous. Thousands of people." He then invited Paul Perez, the president of the National Border Patrol Council, onto the stage.

Advertisement

"If we allow border czar Harris to win this election, every city, every community in this great country is going to go to hell," Perez told the crowd. "The untold millions of people unvetted, who she has allowed into this country that are committing murders, rapes, robberies, burglaries and every other crime will continue to put our country in peril.

"Only one man can fix that," he continued. "That is Donald J. Trump."

Perez added, "He has always stood with the men and women who protect this border, who put their lives on the line for the country."

He then urged voters to make a crucial choice this November: either let the chaos at the border continue with criminal cartels controlling it and fentanyl flowing into the U.S. or take action to stop it.

Recommended: After Kamala’s Border Visit, Biden-Harris Admin Sues to Keep Illegals on Voter Rolls

"On behalf of the 16,000 men and women represented by the National Border Patrol Council, we strongly support and endorse Donald J. Trump for President of the United States," Perez said.

The border patrol union announced the endorsement on X on Monday morning.

On behalf of the 16,000 men and women represented by the National Border Patrol Council, we strongly support and endorse Donald J. Trump for President of the United States. — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) October 14, 2024

Advertisement

At a time when Kamala has been desperate to flip the script on immigration, this endorsement is devastating for her campaign.