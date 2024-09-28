After Kamala’s Border Visit, Biden-Harris Admin Sues to Keep Illegals on Voter Rolls

On Friday, the same day that Kamala Harris had her photo op at the southern border, where she pretended to take the issue of border security seriously, the Biden-Harris Justice Department announced that it is suing the state of Alabama for its efforts to remove illegal immigrants from its voter rolls.

"The Justice Department announced a lawsuit Friday against Alabama, arguing the state’s effort to remove noncitizens from its voter rolls came too close to the November election," reports the Washington Times. "The department asked a federal judge to order Alabama to put the names — which the state says are ineligible voters — back on the active voter lists. The department said some actual citizens were sent notices that they had been moved to the inactive voter file."

“The right to vote is one of the most sacred rights in our democracy,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “As Election Day approaches, it is critical that Alabama redress voter confusion resulting from its list maintenance mailings sent in violation of federal law. Officials across the country should take heed of the National Voter Registration Act’s clear and unequivocal restrictions on systematic list maintenance efforts that fall within 90 days of an election. The Quiet Period Provision of federal law exists to prevent eligible voters from being removed from the rolls as a result of last-minute, error-prone efforts. The Justice Department will continue to use all the tools it has available to ensure that the voting rights of every eligible voter are protected.”

Alabama announced its plan to purge noncitizens from the rolls last month.

[Clarke] said the lawsuit should be a warning to other states. Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen said at the time that his office had identified 3,251 names of people on the lists to whom Homeland Security had issued what he called a “noncitizen identification” number. His office instructed registrars to inactivate those names and “initiate steps” to remove those who were found to be noncitizens. Mr. Allen said Homeland Security refused to cooperate with his efforts. He said it’s “possible” that some of the people the feds had issued the numbers to had later achieved citizenship and the process he started would allow them to verify their citizenship status. Ms. Clarke said they determined that some of the people targeted were native-born citizens, which runs counter to the state’s claim that all of the targets were issued noncitizen identification numbers. Mr. Allen declined to comment Friday on the lawsuit but defended the gist of his actions. “I was elected secretary of state by the people of Alabama, and it is my Constitutional duty to ensure that only American citizens vote in our elections,” he said in a statement.

During her visit to the border on Friday, Kamala tried desperately to pin the border crisis on Trump, claiming he "did nothing to fix our broken immigration system" as president. Yet the obvious intent of the Biden-Harris administration to flood the country with illegal immigrants and create loyal, Democrat voters, is blatantly obvious.