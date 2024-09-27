ICE Report: Tens of Thousands of Killers, Rapists Loose in the U.S. Thanks to our Border Czar

Kevin Downey Jr. | 5:33 PM on September 27, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency released a damning report that, if the nation wasn't crawling with Marxists, may have ended Kamala's chance to take the White House.

Over half a million illegal immigrants with convictions or impending charges, including rape and murder, have crossed over our Southern border. And here's the fun part: they were not detained.

The illegal immigrant criminals walking around our neighborhoods and schools, compliments of Kamala Harris, include:

  • 62,231 convicted of assault 
  • 14,301 convicted of burglary
  • 56,533 with drug convictions 
  • 13,099 convicted of homicide 
  • 15,811 have sexual assault convictions 
  • 2,521 have kidnapping convictions
  • 1,845 with pending homicide charges
  • 42,915 with assault charges
  • 3,266 with burglary charges.

Gee, it's almost as if other nations are emptying their prisons and sending their criminals to the U.S.

FACT-O-RAMA! Despite the protestations from the Operation Mockingbird media mudpuppies, Harris is indeed the border czar. She is responsible for this intentional invasion. Meanwhile, the candidate who opposes illegal immigration got shot in the ear and may still face prison over bogus charges that the deep state brought against him.

The damning report coincides with Harris's laughable visit to the Arizona border that she purposely left open.

"As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE’s national docket—13,099 criminally convicted MURDERS," Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) declared. "Americans deserve to be SAFE in our own communities."

FACT-O-RAMA! There are currently an estimated 7.4 million non-detained illegal immigrants living in the U.S.A. who entered the nation since the Biden-Harris administration took over.

A supplementary report took aim at sanctuary cities:

ICE recognizes that some jurisdictions are concerned that cooperating with federal immigration officials will erode trust with immigrant communities and make it harder for local law enforcement to serve those populations. However, ‘sanctuary’ policies can end up shielding dangerous criminals, who often victimize those same communities.

Watch as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate compares ICE to the Ku Klux Klan.

President Trump wasted no time using the ICE report to attack Kamala while stumping in Michigan:

The report comes as the nation's headlines are filled with atrocities that illegal immigrants committed, including:

I could continue but... I can't.

You can go to your favorite search engine and type "raped by illegal immigrant" and then pick a state. You'll be nauseated by the sexual assaults and murders that illegal immigrants — who border czar and possible next president Kamala Harris welcome into the nation — committed.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. Is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. You can hear KDJ crush the commies and punish the pedos on "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show" every Monday-Friday from 10-11 am at LINEWSRADIO.com.

