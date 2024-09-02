The Morning Briefing: Fake News 2024 — Now With 100% More Fakery!

Top O' the Briefing

Advertisement

The mainstream media hacks who masquerade as journalists while behaving as the Joseph Goebbels Memorial Propaganda Machine for the Democratic National Committee have long been giving conservative Americans plenty of reasons to distrust and dislike them. As I wrote in a VIP column a couple of weeks ago, I don't like to use the word "hate," but the MSM public relations push for Kamala Harris is begging me to make it a regular part of my vocabulary.

What has played out in the last four years isn't garden variety media bias. Yes, an eight year time frame going back to Donald Trump's election as president in 2016 would work here, but I want to focus on just the last two election cycles.

We've discussed on many occasions the completely fictional reworking of Joe Biden's personal and professional biographies that the MSM propagandists did in 2019-2020. Prior to the 2020 election Biden was one of the longest tenured and most visible politicians in the United States. He was in the Senate for 36 years and one heartbeat away from the presidency for eight. Everyone knew who Joe Biden was.

That didn't stop the MSM prevaricators from creating a fictional version to sell in 2020. The fact that so many Americans bought the kindly grandpa story is proof that Trump Derangement Syndrome is real.

It turns out that was just a warmup for creating Joyful Girl Boss Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

When you scratch the surface of Kamala Harris, you hit more surface. She possesses all the depth of a deflated kiddie pool. However, the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media are working triple shifts with hazard pay to create a candidate who isn't substance-free. On a recent episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere," I told my friend and co-conspirator Stephen Green that there is more filler in one Op-Ed about Kamala Harris than in eight years' worth of cheap hot dogs.

Harris needs more than just a feel-good biographical makeover though. She says and does a lot of stupid stuff, and the media clean-up work on that requires lying.

Let's set up the example I want to use today with something Matt wrote:

And then Trump was invited to Arlington National Cemetery to honor those killed by Biden and Kamala's negligence. Kamala, who said she was the last person in the room with Joe Biden when the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was made, doesn’t want the public reminded that they are responsible for the deaths of 13 U.S. servicemembers and the catastrophic fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. So, the Harris campaign and the media colluded to politicize that visit. Rather than take responsibility for the tragic loss of life and the collapse of Afghanistan, she’s deflecting and distracting by criticizing Trump’s visit and turning it into a scandal.

She's trying to turn it into a scandal, anyway.

Madame Veep's PR play isn't going over well with the Gold Star families affected by the tragedy, as Matt further details in his post. They were responding to Harris's heartless political ploy, and this was how The New York Times tried to spin it:

Advertisement

This is despicable from the @nytimes.



The Gold Star families were RESPONDING to Harris.



This is a shocking, insulting outrageous version of “Republicans pounce” framing and it’s disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/bL2jkuXvPm — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 1, 2024

It's the Republicans' fault that the people who lost loved ones because of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don't like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The Times's low-info demographic buys that kind of crap.

Spin alone wasn't enough for NBC's Kristen Welker, who opted to go all-in and lie for Harris on "Meet the Press", as my RedState colleague Bonchie wrote about yesterday:

What Welker did at the end of that exchange is just inexcusable, though. Cotton specifically said Harris has never spoken to or met with the Abbey Gate Gold Star families, and the anchor jumps in to insist "they" (as in both Biden and Harris) were at the dignified transfer. Kamala Harris was not there, and every attempt by the families to connect with her since has been rebuffed. Biden was there, but he infamously checked his watch multiple times.

Because NBC News is the most vile and evil of all of the major mainstream news entities, Welker's higher-ups stepped in to lie about the fact that she lied. Also over at RedState, my colleague Nick Arama wrote about the follow-up from "Meet the Press," which tweeted from its official account that Welker "implied" that Harris was there.

For the millionth time: these people keep acting like none of us has ever heard of the internet.

Advertisement

Kristen Welker hosts what was once one of the most respected news franchises in broadcast television. When the late Tim Russert hosted "Meet the Press," conservatives could watch it without cringing, even though he was no rock-ribbed righty. Sadly, NBC sold its political soul when it decided that it would support MSNBC in its mission to be an on-air progressive fever-dream. It's all been one big flush down the Chuck Todd toilet since then.

NBC is the worst, but the other major players in the MSM are really, really awful too.

ABC News employs George Stephanopoulos, whose every word sounds like it was written by Aaron Sorkin after he'd mixed Benadryl and mezcal.

CBS still airs "60 Minutes." 'Nuff said.

CNN is a veritable barf bucket of inanity, and Jake Tapper probably hates puppies.

Dante may actually come back from the grave to create a new ring of Hell for The New York Times and The Washington Post, however. Both publications still drive a lot of what "news" gets reported on the Big Three networks, the Times being the 800-pound gorilla of biased print media, of course.

One of my favorite things about Donald Trump is that he repeatedly refers to all of the propaganda pimps I've mentioned here as "fake news."

If he gets reelected maybe we can get more Republicans on board with that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

