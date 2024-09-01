Gold Star Families Destroy Kamala for Politicizing Trump’s Arlington Visit

Matt Margolis | 10:32 AM on September 01, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Since the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have gone to great lengths to not only absolve themselves of responsibility for it but also to blame Trump for it. 

Advertisement

And then Trump was invited to Arlington National Cemetery to honor those killed by Biden and Kamala's negligence. Kamala, who said she was the last person in the room with Joe Biden when the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was made, doesn’t want the public reminded that they are responsible for the deaths of 13 U.S. servicemembers and the catastrophic fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban.

So, the Harris campaign and the media colluded to politicize that visit. 

Rather than take responsibility for the tragic loss of life and the collapse of Afghanistan, she’s deflecting and distracting by criticizing Trump’s visit and turning it into a scandal. 

Recommended: It Looks Like Kamala Is About To Chicken Out of Debating Trump

And now the Gold Star Families who invited Trump are fighting back.

"Why won't you return a call and explain to us how you call my daughter-in-law's death a success?" asked Christy Shamblin, mother-in-law of Sgt. Nicole Agee.

Advertisement

"They called the withdrawal in Afghanistan a success," Coral Doolittle, mother of Corporal Humberto A. Sanchez said. "They are the responsible persons for murdering our kids." 

"You don't care for our military or the citizens of this country," Darin Hoover, father of staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover told Kamala. "You should hang your head in shame." 

"You have zero business running this country and I pray to God, Americans wake the hell up and get your a** out of office!" Mark Schmitz, father of Lance Cpl Jared M. Schmitz said.

Advertisement

"You have disparaged all 13 who have lost their lives," Steve Nikoui, father of Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, told Kamala. "You are the worst that America has to offer."

Herman Lopez, father of Corporal Hunter Lopez, called out the Biden-Harris administration for not providing the families with any support.

Jaclyn Schmitz, the mother of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, called on Kamala to step down.

Advertisement

Jim McCollum, father of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum said Kamala failed in her duties as vice president.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS ELECTION 2024

Recommended

Body Language Experts Analyzed Kamala’s CNN Interview. Here’s What They Found. Matt Margolis
The Amazing Shrinking Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Interview Greg Byrnes
Israeli-American Hostage Murdered by Hamas as IDF Rescue Team Closed In Rick Moran
Belmont Club: Dusk or Dawn? Richard Fernandez
West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Hollywood's October Surprises Victoria Taft
It Looks Like Kamala Is About To Chicken Out of Debating Trump Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Body Language Experts Analyzed Kamala’s CNN Interview. Here’s What They Found.
When Nutritionists Go Woke
‘Corrupted Morals’: George Washington’s Warning and the 2024 Election
Advertisement