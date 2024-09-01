Gold Star Families Destroy Kamala for Politicizing Trump’s Arlington Visit

Since the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have gone to great lengths to not only absolve themselves of responsibility for it but also to blame Trump for it.

And then Trump was invited to Arlington National Cemetery to honor those killed by Biden and Kamala's negligence. Kamala, who said she was the last person in the room with Joe Biden when the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was made, doesn’t want the public reminded that they are responsible for the deaths of 13 U.S. servicemembers and the catastrophic fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban.

So, the Harris campaign and the media colluded to politicize that visit.

Rather than take responsibility for the tragic loss of life and the collapse of Afghanistan, she’s deflecting and distracting by criticizing Trump’s visit and turning it into a scandal.

And now the Gold Star Families who invited Trump are fighting back.

"Why won't you return a call and explain to us how you call my daughter-in-law's death a success?" asked Christy Shamblin, mother-in-law of Sgt. Nicole Agee.

1. Gold Star Families of botched Afghanistan withdrawal slam VP Kamala Harris.



"Why won't you return a call and explain to us how you call my daughter-in-law's death a success?" — Christy Shamblin, mother-in-law of Sgt. Nicole Agee. pic.twitter.com/nr1hod7ixO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 31, 2024

"They called the withdrawal in Afghanistan a success," Coral Doolittle, mother of Corporal Humberto A. Sanchez said. "They are the responsible persons for murdering our kids."

Gold Star Families of American heroes killed in botched Afghanistan withdrawal slam VP Kamala Harris:



"They called the withdrawal in Afghanistan a success. They are the responsible persons for murdering our kids." — Coral Doolittle, mother of Corporal Humberto A. Sanchez pic.twitter.com/c279FOSKQ2 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 31, 2024

"You don't care for our military or the citizens of this country," Darin Hoover, father of staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover told Kamala. "You should hang your head in shame."

Gold Star Families of American heroes killed in botched Afghanistan withdrawal slam VP Kamala Harris:



"You don't care for our military or the citizens of this country. You should hang your head in shame." - Darin Hoover, father of staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover pic.twitter.com/yzK3289tB4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 31, 2024

"You have zero business running this country and I pray to God, Americans wake the hell up and get your a** out of office!" Mark Schmitz, father of Lance Cpl Jared M. Schmitz said.

Gold Star Families of American heroes killed in botched Afghanistan withdrawal slam VP Kamala Harris:



"You have zero business running this country and I pray to God, Americans wake the hell up and get your a** out of office!" — Mark Schmitz, father of Lance Cpl Jared M. Schmitz pic.twitter.com/pTlHUw5WSR — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 31, 2024

"You have disparaged all 13 who have lost their lives," Steve Nikoui, father of Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, told Kamala. "You are the worst that America has to offer."

Gold Star Families of American heroes killed in botched Afghanistan withdrawal slam VP Kamala Harris:



"You have disparaged all 13 who have lost their lives. You are the worst that America has to offer." — Steve Nikoui, father of Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui pic.twitter.com/iALy5cRAGd — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 31, 2024

Herman Lopez, father of Corporal Hunter Lopez, called out the Biden-Harris administration for not providing the families with any support.

2. Gold Star Families of American heroes killed in botched Afghanistan withdrawal slam VP Kamala Harris.



"We have not seen any support from you or your administration…Your words are hollow and empty." — Herman Lopez, father of Corporal Hunter Lopez. pic.twitter.com/Vct0jWZGYC — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 31, 2024

Jaclyn Schmitz, the mother of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, called on Kamala to step down.

Gold Star Families of American heroes killed in botched Afghanistan withdrawal slam VP Kamala Harris:



"No one should be running for president if they cannot honor military members…That means you should STEP DOWN Kamala." — Jaclyn Schmitz, mother of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz pic.twitter.com/Zb3nmGYgBI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 31, 2024

Jim McCollum, father of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum said Kamala failed in her duties as vice president.