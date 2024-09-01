The New York Times Wonders if the Constitution Is ‘Dangerous'

Have you ever noticed that the radical left simultaneously hates the Constitution while also claiming to defend it? New York Times book critic Jennifer Szalai epitomizes this in the headline of her latest piece, "The Constitution is Sacred. Is It Also Dangerous?"

She begins her lengthy article accusing Trump of being a threat to the Constitution, and then argues that the Constitution itself is dangerous because "Trump owes his political ascent to the Constitution, making him a beneficiary of a document that is essentially antidemocratic and, in this day and age, increasingly dysfunctional."

After all, Trump became president in 2016 after losing the popular vote but winning the Electoral College (Article II). He appointed three justices to the Supreme Court (Article III), two of whom were confirmed by senators representing just 44 percent of the population (Article I). Those three justices helped overturn Roe v. Wade, a reversal with which most Americans disagreed. The eminent legal scholar Erwin Chemerinsky, worried about opinion polls showing “a dramatic loss of faith in democracy,” writes in his new book, “No Democracy Lasts Forever”: “It is important for Americans to see that these failures stem from the Constitution itself.”

And from there, she cites books and scholars that argue for abolishing the Constitution. She cites Berkeley Law dean Erwin Chemerinsky's latest book, "No Democracy Lasts Forever," in which he argues that the Constitution's rigidity endangers the country and even explores the possibility of secession, with red and blue states splitting up to form their own countries.

"Americans have long assumed that the Constitution could save us; a growing chorus now wonders whether we need to be saved from it," she writes.

And then she launches into the go-to arguments from the radical left against the Constitution. First, Szalai laments that it was written exclusively by white men.

"As Americans are taught in history class, the delegates drafted a new document establishing a national government consisting of three branches — legislative, judiciary and executive — each functioning as a check on the others," she writes. "The delegates were all white, and they were all men."

Oh, but she wasn't done. Naturally, the next step was to link everything that the left hates about the Constitution to slavery.

I guess she missed the memo that slavery was abolished with the 13th Amendment.

Make no mistake about it, Democrats think they are morally obligated to tear up the Constitution. They will make any excuse to justifying changing it, if not outright abolishing it. Why? Because it does exactly what it is supposed to do: limit their power. One of the things they want to do, for example, is abolish the Electoral College. Why? Not because it gave more power to slave states, but because getting rid of it will make it easier for them to steal elections.