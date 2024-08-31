Breaking Bad, Minnesota Style: Weird Similarities between Tim Walz and Walter White

One is a legendary villain whose dishonesty, duplicity, and brazen ambition propelled him to infamy. The other is Walter White, a TV character who turned to crime after being diagnosed with cancer, eventually becoming New Mexico’s most powerful drug lord.

Advertisement

“Breaking Bad” ran for five seasons — 62 episodes — and is widely hailed as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. (In this writer’s humble opinion, it’s a close second to “The Sopranos.”) The series’ lynchpin character is Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston. When the story begins, White is a meek, downtrodden schoolteacher who’s struggling to survive, and by the time it ends… well, I won’t ruin it for you. Do yourself a favor and watch it on your own, along with the outstanding follow-up series, “Better Call Saul.”

But sometimes, life imitates art… and other times, art imitates life.

Right now, as Governor Tim Walz travels across the country, giving speeches, shaking hands, and carrying Kamala’s purse, certain parallels between the two have bubbled to the surface. I tell you, it’s UNCANNY!

Weird Similarities between Tim Walz and Walter White

Both were high school teachers.

Both were never head coaches.

Both were dishonest about their past jobs and experiences.

Neither of their students ever went to Yale.

Both look like sitcom dads.

Both had a child with disabilities.

Advertisement

Both were “morally flexible” when it came to violence, including arson, theft, looting, and burglary.

Both lied a lot.

Both lost their hair.

Both last names start with W.

Walz comes from a blue state; White made blue meth.

White has helped by Jesse Pinkman; Walz was helped by Jesse Ventura.

Both came into power after the old guy at the top was “removed” from the equation.

Both recruited and openly cooperated with antisemitic thugs and lawbreakers.

Both caused the crime rates around them to skyrocket.

Both relied on “creative” legal strategies to stymy the opposition.

Both were arrested.

One relied on drug mules; the other’s emblem is a donkey.

To be clear, I’m not accusing Tim Walz of secretly running a clandestine drug empire (yet). That would be silly. But there’s been an awful lot of smoke and mirrors in this presidential campaign, and this much smoke and mirrors usually means one of two things:

Either Hunter Biden is using again, or there’s a large-level deception afoot.

And you can decide which “Bad” is worse.

It’s probably unfair to compare the “Breaking Bad” universe to today’s political conflicts. The former is an elaborate, fictional morality tale — the allure of power and its corruptive, nihilistic nature — while the other is the ongoing odyssey of average, unspectacular people adopting the façade of statesmanship. Still, the parallel themes between the two, including deception, dishonesty, and Machiavellian ambition, are striking — as are the use of masks.

Advertisement

Walter White fully changed his identity, transforming himself into his alter-ego, Heisenberg. Similarly, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have gone from far-left radicals to being “tough on crime!” and “dedicated to securing our borders!” and “America’s Dad!” The commonality is masks. Everyone is pretending to be something they’re not, because the actual truth is unattractive.

But the masks in “Breaking Bad” are WAY more realistic.