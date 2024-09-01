'Unwoke' Free-for-All #75: Kamala Can't Debate

Stephen Kruiser | 11:45 PM on September 01, 2024
Kevin and I are thrilled to be back and we promise to not exacerbate anyone's abandonment issues again. 

As we approach the presidential debate that may or may not happen, it is important to remind ourselves that the current vice president of the United States and Democratic anointee/nominee has a brain that immediately goes into glitch mode whenever she has to speak off-script. 

We recorded this episode prior to the airing of Kamala Harris's chaperoned softball batting practice of an interview with Dana Bash on CNN. We have both been watching Madame Veep's mental train derail on camera for so long now that neither of us were worried that whatever the CNN editors came up with would prove to be a gamechanger. 

As I write this, the Democratic National Committee is probably lobbying for the debate to be a combined affair between both the nominees for president and vice president so that Harris can have Tom Arnold by her side. 

I'm sorry, Tim Walz. 

Think about it, you'll get there. 

None of us will be surprised if, a few days before the debate, Harris comes down with COVID and monkeypox, with a new strain of hantavirus thrown in for good measure. 

Well, at least she'll have to wear a mask for a while. 

Enjoy!

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America.

