A Requiem for Hersh Goldberg-Polin

A couple of summers ago, I saw a huge, brightly marked wasp crawl out of a hole in the sandy soil above a curb. It was such a striking creature and its burrow so cleanly excavated that I had to know more.

I finally identified the creature as a cicada killer wasp, and while it may have been an impressive and attractive insect at a glance, its habits were nightmarish. The female, you see, flies up to an unsuspecting cicada that is minding its own business, singing to the summer from a tree, and paralyzes it with a sting. It then transports the helpless creature to its burrow. Once she has properly provisioned an underground cell with one or more stunned cicadas, the female lays an egg on one of the captives, closes up the hatchery with soil, and gets to work on the next one.

In a thunderclap, what had been a bright summer day became oppressive and depressing as I contemplated the plight of the captive cicadas, buried alive in an accursed tunnel, unable to move, never to see the sun again — and eventually, once that egg hatched …

Word began to leak out yesterday that Hamas savages had executed six hostages in one of their benighted tunnels just as IDF rescuers were closing in on them. One of the murdered was U.S. citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin. My PJ Media colleague Rick Moran covered the story earlier today:

The body of Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin has been found in the tunnels under Rafah. Hamas had abducted the 23-year-old dual citizen on October 7 from the Nova music festival and an IDF rescue operation was closing in on his position when Hamas murdered him along with 5 other hostages. There are no words to describe the inhumanity of the act. For the six hostages to have survived almost a year in the most unspeakably brutal conditions only to have their captors cruelly murder them when they were on the brink of being rescued demonstrates the heartlessness and cruelty of human beings without conscience, without a spark of human decency.

When Goldberg-Polin was taken hostage, one of his hands was blown off by a Hamas grenade during the attack on the Nova music festival. In April of 2024, the terrorists holding the 23-year-old released a proof-of-life video of their wretched captive. And over the weekend, the young man was murdered on the cusp of being rescued.

I repeat: Hersh Goldberg-Polin was a U.S. citizen. I don't recognize an America that does not come down like a ton of bricks on the crappy terrorist group that did this to one of our own. Instead, the body count under this administration just keeps piling up.

After learning of the executions, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu rightly pointed out that “those who kill hostages do not want an agreement.” Nonetheless, watch for clueless leftists (and opportunistic Marxists) to put more pressure on Netanyahu to acquiesce to the demands of these terrorists — as if it is possible to negotiate with such monsters.

When Donald Trump was in office, his firm backing of Israel led to historic strides in building a peaceful Middle Eastern region. Then the Biden-Harris administration took over and telecast its disdain for Israel and support for the "brown people" (as the Left likes to describe human beings) of the region. Only a Democrat could have been surprised at what happened next.

Poor Goldberg-Polin's parents, Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, made an appearance at the DNC convention last month in Chicago. Even with their son — a U.S. citizen — brutalized and held by terrorists for nearly a year, they continued to place their faith in the faithless Democrats. I guess it was always possible that the Biden-Harris Administration would find another way to simultaneously demonstrate incompetence and support for a terrorist state, as they did by building a stupid pier that was rapidly taken apart by the waves of the blue Mediterranean.

God save the United States — and the world — from the unspeakable "Joy" of a Harris-Walz administration. God comfort the Goldberg-Polin family and others in their situation. And God grant rest to Hersh Goldberg-Polin and every other soul caught up in the hellish conflagration of the Middle East.