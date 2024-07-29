The Morning Briefing: Drag Queen Olympics Is What a Kamala Harris Presidency Would Look Like

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Feldryzzyn thought little of people who didn't rave over his Aunt Charlene's "Rhubarb Kit Kat Surprise" at the cul de sac picnics.

Advertisement

I must begin, of course, by thanking my friend and colleague Chris Queen for filling in for me on extremely short notice after life came at me fast the other day. All is well now. I am rested, refreshed, and ready to deal with all 17,642 days until the election.

Even though I had an extra day added to my weekly scheduled news hiatus, I still couldn't avoid the outrage over opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics. That kind of offensive lunacy is difficult to keep a lid on. The Woke 1% have once again hijacked the culture and ruined it for everyone.

The majority of what radical leftist artists think is edgy is merely tacky. Also, in the case of the opening ceremonies, deliberately offensive. Rabbi Barclay wrote this over the weekend:

The Paris Olympics had their opening ceremonies, and instead of being an opportunity to honor the best athletes around the world, they became a weapon in the war against Christianity. Instead of honoring athletes, much of the ceremonies were a tribute to drag queens and child grooming -- and, most importantly, a direct attack on everyone who accepts the Gospels. Included in the opening ceremonies was a “parody” of The Last Supper. Jesus was portrayed by an obese woman showing her cleavage in a bustier, and all of the disciples were transvestites, along with one child. In front of them was a nearly naked French actor in blue body paint (and almost nothing else) moving sexually as the Greek god Dionysus.

Advertisement

People who believe in things like moral codes and absolute truths are anathema to leftists, hence the constant assault on religion and people of faith.

They will swear up and down that they're not really going after right to worship (or your guns, or your free speech), forever feigning surprise that anyone was offended. My RedState colleague Bob Hoge wrote about the non-apology apology issued by those responsible for the ridiculousness in Paris.

Leftists the world over are, of course, working off of the same playbook. Vice President Kamala Harris, the new standard-bearer for the Democratic Party, is, as we know, left of left. Ten bucks says that she had her best cackle going for the disgusting drag queen Last Supper parody.

If Madame Veep somehow manages to climb that last rung of the American political ladder, every day will be like the woke parts of the Olympics opening ceremonies. If the Democrats remain in power, the slippery slope that the United States of America has been on will get a fresh coat of commie lubricant and off we'll go into leftist oblivion.

As I've mentioned before, Republicans are very much in "be careful what you wish for" territory right now. Many of them fervently hoped that Joe Biden would be forced to step aside. When it finally happened, it gave the Democrats a boost of energy that even they probably thought was impossible.

Advertisement

I still think that Donald Trump is in a good position to go back to the White House, but I'm now unnerved by the peppiness on the other side. Like you, I don't trust the Democrats, especially during an election year. The fewer variables, the better. The energy change is a variable. My mood is definitely not as good as it was when the Republican National Convention wrapped up.

The thought of a Kamala Harris presidency is truly the stuff of nightmares. It will be a Pandora's box of leftist ills unleashed upon the Republic that will all but guarantee its demise.

The drag queens will love it, though.

Everything Isn't Awful

But assume that the NSA is.





Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bee Me

Activision Announces Release Of 'Call Of Duty: Moderately Sloped Roof' https://t.co/FqsB5vzwLR — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 27, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes