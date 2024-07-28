Sunday Thoughts: The Word and the Word

We Christians throw the phrase “the Word of God” around a lot. We use it confidently, expressing our belief in God’s Word as central and essential, and I hope that mainstream Christians rarely mess that up.

But how often do we think about how that phrase has two meanings? Of course, we refer to scripture as God’s Word, and we see references to that throughout the Bible.

Psalm 119 is a long poem that serves as an ode to God’s Word, and verse 105 is one of the most famous verses: “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.”

Other verses in the Old Testament talk about God’s revelation to His people as the Word of God:

And he humbled you and let you hunger and fed you with manna, which you did not know, nor did your fathers know, that he might make you know that man does not live by bread alone, but man lives by every word that comes from the mouth of the Lord. Deuteronomy 8:3 (ESV) The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever. Isaiah 40:8 (ESV) For as the rain and the snow come down from heaven and do not return there but water the earth, making it bring forth and sprout, giving seed to the sower and bread to the eater, so shall my word be that goes out from my mouth; it shall not return to me empty, but it shall accomplish that which I purpose, and shall succeed in the thing for which I sent it. Isaiah 55:10-11 (ESV)

The New Testament is full of references to scripture as the Word of God. Jesus quoted Deuteronomy 8:3 as the devil was tempting Him. But there’s more:

Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away. Matthew 24:35 (ESV) As [Jesus] said these things, a woman in the crowd raised her voice and said to him, “Blessed is the womb that bore you, and the breasts at which you nursed!” But he said, “Blessed rather are those who hear the word of God and keep it!” Luke 11:27-28 (ESV) For the word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing to the division of soul and of spirit, of joints and of marrow, and discerning the thoughts and intentions of the heart. Hebrews 4:12 (ESV)

But the phrase “Word of God” also refers to Jesus. That concept most notably appears in the Apostle John’s poetic opening to his gospel:

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through him, and without him was not any thing made that was made. In him was life, and the life was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it… And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth. John 1:1-5, 14 (ESV)

Why equate God’s Son with scripture? Why use the same phrase to describe the written law and instruction and to describe God in the flesh?

“Well, you and I reveal ourselves through our words,” explains podcaster Barry Cooper. “Although technically it might be possible for me to be the presenter of this program without actually using words—come to think of it, you might actually prefer it—what you can know about me apart from my words is limited, especially given that you can’t see me. Words disclose our thoughts, our intentions, our character.”

The way that God reveals Himself in the Old and New Testament scriptures is the same way He revealed Himself through Jesus during His time on earth. The author of Hebrews put it this way:

Long ago, at many times and in many ways, God spoke to our fathers by the prophets, but in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son, whom he appointed the heir of all things, through whom also he created the world. He is the radiance of the glory of God and the exact imprint of his nature, and he upholds the universe by the word of his power. After making purification for sins, he sat down at the right hand of the Majesty on high… Hebrews 1:1-3 (ESV)

Think about it: we get to know the Word of God in Jesus through the Word of God in scripture. And our relationship with Jesus as God’s Word helps us to understand God’s written word.

What does the dual meaning of the Word of God mean to you? How can you take an appreciation of both meanings and apply it to your life?